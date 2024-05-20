Tue 9 AM | Oregon psilocybin therapy centers mark the first year in business

It took years just to get the program started. Now Oregon's legal hallucinogen therapy program is marking its first anniversary in actual practice.

The regulation is tight; psilocybin therapy must be guided, and the therapy centers have all kinds of requirements to meet.

We get a sense of the landscape in "magic mushroom" therapy after the first year, in a visit with two supporters. Heidi Pendergast is the Oregon Program Director for the Healing Advocacy Fund. Drew Snyder provides the therapy at Omnia Group Ashland.

Our guests share thoughts on the road traveled, and on what lies ahead.

