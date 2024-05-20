© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Oregon psilocybin therapy centers mark the first year in business

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 20, 2024 at 12:51 PM PDT

It took years just to get the program started. Now Oregon's legal hallucinogen therapy program is marking its first anniversary in actual practice.

The regulation is tight; psilocybin therapy must be guided, and the therapy centers have all kinds of requirements to meet.

We get a sense of the landscape in "magic mushroom" therapy after the first year, in a visit with two supporters. Heidi Pendergast is the Oregon Program Director for the Healing Advocacy Fund. Drew Snyder provides the therapy at Omnia Group Ashland.

Our guests share thoughts on the road traveled, and on what lies ahead.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
