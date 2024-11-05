Tax to fund Josephine County Veterans Office appears headed for failure

The VSO primarily helps veterans apply for federal benefits, like medical care, disability and pensions. There’s a VSO in most counties across the country. Last year, Josephine County veterans received almost a combined $150 million in benefits. The county receives one of the highest levels of federal dollars per veteran in Oregon.

But, the office has struggled to fill staffing positions and run other community outreach programs because of a drop in funding by county commissioners earlier this year. The office relies primarily on general fund dollars from the County.

Voters in Josephine County, who have been traditionally been opposed to tax increases, seem to also oppose this one. Preliminary results from Tuesday night show voters rejecting the measure 75% to 24%. That's with a reported 38,500 ballots in, out of a possible 71,000 eligible voters.

If the results don’t change, the office will continue to rely solely on county funding. The VSO’s director, Lisa Pickart, has said they can manage, but they won’t be as effective without the funding boost.

Results could change in the coming days, as ballots that were postmarked by Election Day continue to arrive.