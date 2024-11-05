Democrat Dan Rayfield leading in race for Oregon attorney general

Democrat Dan Rayfield appears to be leading in partial returns in the race to be Oregon’s next attorney general.

Rayfield, a personal injury lawyer who spent nearly a decade in the Oregon Legislature and rose to speaker of the House, ran a campaign focused on his political experience and promising to defend the state’s abortion laws and the environment.

By contrast, Republican Will Lathrop ran a campaign focused on improving public safety and stressed that he was not a politician. Lathrop, who appears to trail Rayfield in early ballot returns, is a former prosecutor turned international human rights worker.

Oregon’s attorney general oversees the state’s Department of Justice, which is responsible for defending state agencies and laws in court. The attorney general also sues companies and the federal government when they harm residents. The agency has some 1,500 employees and a nearly $900 million biennial budget.

This election marks a significant change in the office. Since 2012, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat, has won the statewide race three times. She opted to not seek reelection this year.

Lathrop grew up on a cattle ranch in Wallowa County and, like Rayfield, attended Willamette University School of Law in Salem. He spent time as a prosecutor in Yamhill and Marion counties where he focused on prosecuting sex crimes before joining International Justice Mission, a Christian-backed human rights group, focused on human trafficking. A 2023 BBC documentary reported the nonprofit engaged in kidnapping children while Lathrop was country director in Ghana.

In an interview with OPB, Lathrop dismissed the BBC’s findings. He said IJC worked behind the scenes and it was Ghanaian social workers and police who took children to court where judges made determinations about removing them from their homes.

“They accused IJM of kidnapping,” Lathrop told OPB in September. “IJM doesn’t have the power and never has taken a kid and never has removed a child from home. It’s always the police or social workers, and it’s all documented.”

During the campaign, Lathrop declined to say whether he supports former President Trump’s bid for reelection. By contrast, Rayfield said he “enthusiastically supports Kamala Harris for president.”

When Rayfield first ran for the Legislature in 2014, he addressed run-ins with the law he had while as a young adult, including a DUII he got when he was 18 years old that was later dismissed.

In a campaign ad for attorney general, Rayfield acknowledged he “even ended up on the wrong side of the law a few times.” He also said he had a challenging childhood and “saw up close how physical abuse and addiction impact families.”

While a member of the Oregon Democratic Party establishment, during the campaign Rayfield pointed to bipartisan policy victories he helped craft, such as the legislation that rolled back Oregon’s drug decriminalization law and made possession a crime once more

This story comes from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting

