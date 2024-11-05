Sparacino holding off Krause so far in Jackson County Commissioner race

Sparacino has almost 57% of the votes, while Krause has just over 43%.

On his campaign Facebook page, Sparacino wrote on Monday, "I’m incredibly grateful for the support of over 30 community leaders and organizations who trust in my experience to serve as your next Jackson County Commissioner and drive real change. Their confidence in my vision for a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Jackson County means the world to me."

On her Facebook page, Krause wrote on Tuesday, "Throughout this campaign, I've had great conversations with voters from all across Jackson County. I truly appreciate this opportunity to meet with so many different folks in all corners of our beautiful county. Thank you everyone for your support."

The Jackson County Commissioner race is a chance to get some new blood on the board. Two of the commissioners are currently serving their third terms, while Commissioner Dave Dotterrer has decided not to run again.

If Krause manages to win, she’ll be the first Democrat to be elected to the county Board of Commissioners since 2006, when Dave Gilmour won his second term.

Sparacino is the mayor of Medford and previously ran for State Senate and lost. Krause previously ran for county commissioner and lost.

In their campaigns, the candidates said they would work to focus on issues like the overcrowding of the county jail, the lack of housing and the homelessness crisis.

Both Krause and Sparacino have been endorsed by their respective county political parties.