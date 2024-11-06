Bentz handily wins re-election in Oregon's 2nd District

Bentz has represented Oregon's sprawling 2nd District, which covers nearly 2/3 of the state's land area, since winning election in 2020. He followed longtime Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) in the deeply red district.

Bentz was challenged by Democrat Dan Ruby, a longtime science educator who ran on a platform of increasing affordable housing, boosting education and making mental health services more available. Ruby was endorsed by a variety of Democratic, labor and progressive groups.

Bentz will begin his third term in a U.S. House of Representatives where it remains to be seen if Republicans will retain their razor-thin majority.