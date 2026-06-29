Northwest news: A rebuilt hatchery, a river restoration and increasing access to the outdoors

This week's stories explore how communities across the Pacific Northwest are rebuilding, restoring natural landscapes and expanding access to the outdoors.

Klamath fish hatchery rises from the ashes

The Klamath Fish Hatchery near Chiloquin has reopened after the 2020 Labor Day fires destroyed its century-old facility. The new concrete hatchery produces about 1 million fish each year for more than 50 Oregon lakes. The hatchery raises sterile fish to support recreational fishing while protecting wild fish populations.

Healing the McKenzie River corridor

Along the McKenzie River, a coalition is converting hundreds of acres into "connected wetland complexes" to improve water quality and create fire breaks. At the 120-acre Quartz Creek site, a $10 million project is reshaping the landscape to mimic natural flooding and create habitat for fish and wildlife.

Dragging the community outdoors

A Portland program called "Drag Me Outside" combines nature walks with science education to create a more welcoming outdoor experience for LGBTQ+ participants. The twice-monthly walks blend ecology lessons with community building, encouraging more people to explore the region's parks and natural areas.