How one French winemaker is shaping Southern Oregon wine

As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary and France celebrates Bastille Day, Oregon winemaker Jean-Michel Jussiaume says the ties between the two countries continue to shape Southern Oregon's wine industry.

A native of France's Loire Valley, Jussiaume now makes wine at Del Rio Vineyards and under his own label, Maison Jussiaume, in the Rogue Valley. He said his French upbringing gave him a deep appreciation for winemaking, but Oregon has given him the freedom to experiment.

Jussiaume said his career reflects a blend of French tradition and Oregon innovation. A specialist in traditional-method sparkling wines, he uses centuries-old techniques while taking advantage of the Rogue Valley's growing reputation as a wine region.

Growing up in a family of winemakers, Jussiaume said wine was simply part of everyday life.

"That was my life, and the life of my neighbors, and the friends of my parents, and of my grandfather," he said. "It was all around me, and that's all I knew."

Seeking a different path, Jussiaume moved to the United States, eventually settling in Southern Oregon after spending time in Virginia

Jussiaume said his approach to winemaking combines traditional French techniques with the opportunities offered by Oregon's young wine industry. He said the Rogue Valley allows winemakers to experiment in ways that are more difficult in France's centuries-old wine regions.

"You feel like a pioneer," he said. "Like someone who can create winemaking history."

While his methods are rooted in French tradition, Jussiaume said Oregon's climate, soils and spirit of innovation continue to influence his work.

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