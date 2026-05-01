Why Southern Oregon can grow so many varieties of wine grapes

Southern Oregon can grow more than 70 wine grape varieties, thanks to the Rogue Valley’s wide range of microclimates.

Alec Levin, a viticulturist and associate professor at Oregon State University, said the region includes many “nooks and crannies that provide various microclimates.” That variety helps growers find the right conditions for many kinds of grapes.

Levin said the Rogue Valley sits in a “sweet spot where we can pretty much grow almost any kind of wine grape variety.”

Those conditions make Southern Oregon one of the state’s most diverse wine-growing regions. But spring also brings risk.

Bud break has arrived in local vineyards, marking the start of the growing season. Levin said bud break happens when “buds that we left after pruning open and we start to see the emergence of the first green leaves and shoots.”

The new growth is especially fragile.

“Brand new shoots and leaves are very succulent, very delicate, and very susceptible to temperatures that are below freezing,” Levin said.

To protect vines from frost, growers use methods such as wind machines, which mix warmer air with colder air near the ground. Some also use overhead sprinklers, which can protect vines by releasing heat as water freezes.

Water also remains a concern. Levin said he is “cautiously optimistic” about current water levels but warned that conditions could change later in the year.

“We’ll likely end 2026 with not a whole lot of water in the bank in our reservoirs,” he said.

Levin said Southern Oregon’s wine industry depends on both the region’s varied growing conditions and careful farming practices as climate conditions shift.

Guest