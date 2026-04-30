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The Jefferson Exchange

A family story behind Oregon’s WWII balloon bomb tragedy

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:15 PM PDT
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Image of book cover by author/illustrator K.C. Winters.
Ruth Obenchain Recreation Center Facebook page
Image of book cover by author/illustrator K.C. Winters.

On May 5, 1945, a quiet Sunday school outing became the site of a little-known milestone in U.S. history.

A balloon bomb launched from Japan — one of thousands sent across the Pacific — was discovered in the forest near Bly, Oregon, by a group of children preparing for a picnic after church. It exploded, killing Elsye Mitchell, the pregnant wife of a local pastor, and five children. They were the only people killed by enemy action on the U.S. mainland during World War II.

For author and illustrator K.C. Winters, the tragedy was a long-held family mystery. Mitchell was her aunt. Winters was three years old at the time.

Growing up, it was “one of the family campfire stories,” Winters said. “But there were never any details.”

The lack of information was not accidental. The U.S. government imposed strict censorship on the incident to prevent panic and deny Japan useful intelligence. The policy also limited public awareness of the event for decades.

Years later, Winters inherited a large album of memorabilia from her Aunt Thelma that helped clarify the story.

After retiring, she spent 17 years researching and assembling the material into her book, “One Balloon: Silent Attack on the American Homeland.” The collection included newspaper clippings, letters and photographs, many of them deteriorating with age.

Winters began by illustrating scenes from the story before writing the text. The book examines not only the explosion but also the relationships that developed in its aftermath. She highlights what she described as “the intensity of the forgiveness” between victims’ families and Japanese women who were conscripted as children to help manufacture the balloons.

The book follows a chronological structure and includes an illustrated foldout timeline. It also features individual accounts, including a Japanese boy, Yuzuru, whose family was sent to an internment camp, and Reiko, a girl forced to work for the Japanese military, producing the balloon that carried the bombs.

The story culminates decades later with a visit to Oregon by people connected to the balloon program to place peace cranes at the Bly memorial site.

Winters said she sees the book as a way to restore what she calls a lost piece of American history.

“I would love to see the book get put into history classes,” she said, adding that she hopes future generations will learn about and visit Bly.

Guest

Events

K.C. Winters will discuss her book, “One Balloon: Silent Attack on the American Homeland,” at several locations in Southern Oregon:

  • RVML Community Resource Center
    1757 Ashland St., Ashland
    Thursday, April 30, 7 p.m.
  • Klamath County Museum
    1451 Main St., Klamath Falls
    Saturday, May 2, 1 p.m.
  • Standing Stone Church
    61125 Highway 140 E, Bly
    Sunday, May , 10:30 a.m.
Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green and K.C. Winters, author/illustrator of 'One Balloon: Silent Attack on the American Homeland' in the JPR studio on April 30, 2026.
Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green and K.C. Winters, author/illustrator of 'One Balloon: Silent Attack on the American Homeland' in the JPR studio on April 30, 2026.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay