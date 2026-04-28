Mayor Tonya Graham offers her vision for 'the best place in the world'

Ashland, Oregon, nestled in the foothills of Mt. Ashland, is more than just an idyllic scenic gateway on the I-5 corridor just north of the California border. Mayor Tonya Graham describes it as “the best place in the world.”

Ashland is a town of 22,000 that serves as a worldwide destination for theater, art, and natural outdoor beauty. As the city moves through 2026, it faces the dual task of modernizing its infrastructure while protecting the cultural institutions that define its identity.

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Southern Oregon University remain the economic lifeblood of the community. Graham emphasizes, “It would be hard to overestimate the impact that these major community anchors have both in terms of our economy and also in terms of our culture.”

With SOU facing financial hurdles, the city has rallied regional support, viewing the university as a critical “engine of diversity and inclusion” where many residents arrive first as students or faculty.

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham with Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on April 28, 2026.

Internally, Ashland is tackling pressing logistical challenges. A broken beam at City Hall recently forced staff into temporary locations, accelerating a 25-year conversation about the city’s civic footprint.

“Our city hall issue has been one that’s been long a long time in the making,” Graham said, stressing the need for efficient operations that maintain a strong downtown presence.

Beyond infrastructure, affordability remains a core priority. Graham is focused on ensuring “an appropriate amount of growth is in housing for workforce and for lower-income people so that the people who work here can live here.” She also points to a shifting demographic among the unhoused, noting that the population is “more likely to be elders now, than in the past.”

Looking ahead, Graham envisions a resilient, diverse community. “The Ashland of the future that I envision is one where we have a wide diversity of people who live here,” she said, where the city has helped its vital anchors “build into what their next iteration is going to be.”

Guest