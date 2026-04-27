‘The Curse of Hester Gardens’ explores trauma and gun violence

Tamika Thompson’s debut novel, "The Curse of Hester Gardens," explores Gothic horror that swaps traditional haunted mansions for the concrete corridors of a public housing project.

Thompson will discuss the book at Bloomsbury Books in Ashland on Thursday, April 30, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The story follows Nona McKinley, a mother navigating a supernatural curse and gun violence.

Thompson draws on her personal and professional experiences. She grew up in a high-crime neighborhood in Detroit, where her uncle was killed in a shooting, and she survived an attempted carjacking. Her work as a journalist also informed the novel, including research into youth violence that she described as “horrific.”

"Gun violence in America is an epidemic and a public health crisis," said Thompson. "It's the leading cause of death for young people in this country."

In the novel, the curse functions as a metaphor for generational trauma and institutional neglect. While strange events haunt the residents of Hester Gardens, Thompson suggests the deeper harm is systemic.

“The only ghost here is poverty,” the book states.

Thompson also questions how readers interpret the setting.

Set in the fictional Medford, Michigan, the story portrays threats that extend beyond the supernatural to failing institutions. A local hospital is nicknamed “Deadford,” and a megachurch draws resources from residents while enriching its leadership.

"There are no human villains in this book," Thompson said.

Instead, the novel points to broader systems that shape how young boys transformed by trauma into what society labels "criminals."

She said she hopes the novel prompts a broader conversation about safety, equity and how communities are treated and helps readers to move beyond stereotypes to see the humanity in every character, from the grieving mother to the gang leader.

“I want readers to really ask themselves what kind of country we want to have," Thompson said. "Do we want all communities to be safe? Do we want all of our children to be safe?"

Guest

Event

Tamika Thompson is author of the gothic horror novel The Curse of Hester Gardens. She'll be at Bloomsbury Books in Ashland for an author talk on Thursday, April 30, from 7 - 8 pm