Who will replace Jeff Golden? Five Democrats make their case

Five candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination in Oregon’s 3rd Senate District as Sen. Jeff Golden prepares to retire.

At a Jefferson Public Radio candidate forum, the five Democratic contenders — Jim Crary, Denise Krause, Tonia Moro, Cristian Mendoza Ruvalcaba and Kevin Stine — presented differing approaches to the state’s most pressing issues.

Brad Hicks, former chief executive of the Chamber of Medford and Jackson County, is the only candidate running in the Republican primary.

At a forum hosted by Jefferson Public Radio, the candidates outlined competing approaches to major issues, including health care, education, infrastructure, the economy and the environment.

Jim Crary

Crary, a lawyer and Army veteran who lives in the Greensprings area near Ashland, said he is the only candidate offering a detailed financial plan.

"Everyone here seems to be talking about money," Crary said. "I'm the only one talking about where this money is going to come from."

Crary proposes a $125 million tax credit program aimed at lower-income working Oregonians and $100 million for road and bridge maintenance.

He said the initiatives would be funded by increasing Oregon’s beer and wine excise taxes to 25 cents per drink, generating an estimated $306 million in new revenue.

Denise Krause

Krause, a single mother and former health care worker with a doctorate in preventive medicine, framed Oregon’s challenges as interconnected and tied to broader funding issues.

"Oregon's budget is in crisis," Krause said. "We need money for transportation, for education, for health care."

Her platform focuses on stabilizing the Oregon Health Plan, expanding access to affordable care and addressing financial challenges at Southern Oregon University.

Krause, who led the “Jackson County for All” campaign, emphasized coalition-building and has endorsements from labor groups including SEIU, the Teamsters and the Oregon Nurses Association.

Tonia Moro

Moro, a public interest attorney, pointed to three decades of experience in community organizing and government work and emphasized climate accountability.

“We need the largest corporations that have contributed to climate change to pay for the damages that we’ve experienced," Moro said.

Moro also supports moving Oregon to a single-payer health care system and ending tax incentives for data centers to fund education. She described her approach as focused on protecting and defending state priorities amid federal

She is the only candidate endorsed by Golden.

Cristian Mendoza Ruvalcaba

Cristian Mendoza Ruvalcaba, a nurse practitioner and educator from West Medford, described his candidacy as bringing a new perspective to the race, particularly on health care access.

“I have seen countless patients having to ration their medications because they can’t afford it," Mendoza Ruvalcaba said.

The youngest candidate and the only person of color, he emphasized universal health care, labor rights and protections for marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ residents.

His campaign has support from several Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Wlnsvey Campos and Rep. Pam Marsh.

Kevin Stine

Kevin Stine, a Navy submarine veteran, highlighted his 12 years in local government.

Stine pointed to projects, including the Rogue X facility and expanding the region's shelter system for families experiencing homelessness, as examples of his record.

He said his priorities include addressing structural budget issues, supporting Southern Oregon University and strengthening the state’s economy.

“Oregon has a huge issue in which productive companies are leaving and not being replaced," Stine said.

Guests