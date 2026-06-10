How Oregon cut pesticide-related bee deaths

Oregon has not recorded a confirmed pesticide-related bee kill since 2020, according to Oregon State University researchers.

Recent data shows bee pesticide poisonings have declined significantly over the past decade. Researchers attribute much of that progress to education efforts aimed at helping pesticide applicators reduce risks to pollinators while managing pests.

Since the creation of Oregon's Pollinator Health Task Force in 2013, Oregon State University has trained about 13,000 licensed pesticide applicators. Researchers said the program focuses on helping professionals identify situations that pose the greatest risk to bees and adjust their practices accordingly.

Recent data highlights a significant downward trend in bee pesticide poisonings across Oregon over the last decade. Following the formation of a state pollinator health task force in 2013, Oregon State University (OSU) has led a massive educational effort, training approximately 13,000 licensed pesticide applicators.

Andony Melathopoulos, an Oregon State University associate professor of pollinator health, said the training helps applicators balance pest management needs with pollinator protection.

While pesticide-related bee deaths have declined, honeybees continue to face other threats, including Varroa mites, viruses and poor nutrition.

Ramesh Sagili, director of the Oregon State University Honey Bee Lab, said maintaining healthy colonies is critical to supporting Oregon's beekeeping and pollination industries, which contribute more than $500 million annually to the state's economy.

"We have to have those strong robust colonies for meeting the needs for pollination and, of course, as beekeepers that's their bread and butter, so we want them to thrive as well," Sagili said.

Oregon's commercial hive losses currently stand at about 25%, compared with a national average of 35%.

Watch Honey bees at Oregon State Honey Bee Lab.

Beyond honeybees, Oregon State University researchers are documenting the state's wild bee populations through the Oregon Bee Atlas.

Researchers have identified more than 560 species so far and believe the total could eventually reach 900. The project is supported by the nation's largest Master Melittologist program and aims to map where wild bee species live across Oregon to help researchers monitor and protect their populations.

Residents can support pollinators by planting native species and participating in programs such as Bee Stewards through Oregon State University's Extension Service.

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