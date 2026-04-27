Northwest roundup: bridge loss, long COVID, farm life

Life in the rural Pacific Northwest often requires a unique blend of self-reliance and community support. From the isolated canyons of Pierce County to the agricultural hubs of Eastern Washington and the sheep farms of Oregon, residents are finding ways to navigate systemic and environmental challenges.

After losing the Fairfax Bridge, locals who relied on it had to adapt

Residents in Pierce County, Washington, are adjusting after the closure of the century-old Fairfax Bridge, a key route to Mount Rainier and surrounding communities. The shutdown has forced long detours, disrupted daily travel and strained local businesses. County and state officials are studying replacement options, but a new bridge could take years, leaving residents to adapt to ongoing isolation.

Latino farmworkers experience high long COVID rates, face gaps in care

Latino farmworkers in Washington continue to face lasting health effects from COVID-19 years after infection, with many reporting persistent symptoms that affect daily life and work. Researchers estimate more than 40% of agricultural workers experience long COVID, among the highest rates of any occupation. Limited access to health care, delayed vaccinations and demanding work conditions contribute to ongoing illness and barriers to diagnosis and treatment.

An Oregon sheep farmer’s lessons on life, death and lambs

An Oregon sheep farmer reflects on the realities of raising livestock, where birth and loss are routine parts of the job. Through lambing season, the work demands long hours, close attention and difficult decisions. The experience offers a view of agriculture shaped by care, uncertainty and the balance between sustaining animals and sustaining a livelihood.

