District 5 candidates outline competing visions for Shasta County

Concerns about political division and public trust are at the center of the race for Shasta County’s District 5 supervisor seat.

During a candidate forum on the Jefferson Exchange, incumbent Chris Kelstrom and challengers Michael Gallagher and Gary Oxley offered competing visions for the county, clashing over issues including public input, fiscal management and the tone of local government.

Chris Kelstrom

Kelstrom, the incumbent, pointed to his experience and relationships within county government as key strengths. He described himself as a political outsider who first ran because he was “sick of politicians” and concerned about how decisions affected residents.

"I have the experience of the position and have built strong working relationships with department heads like the Sheriff and DA," he said. "I have also worked to cool the temperature in the room as the current board chairman."

Supervisor Kelstrom said his experience distinguishes him from the other candidates.

Kelstrom cited fiscal stability and administrative improvements as his primary accomplishments.

He said Measure B, a proposed voter integrity charter amendment, is a “wish list” that could expose the county to lawsuits.

Looking ahead, Kelstrom said his priorities include maintaining jail capacity and protecting water resources, including Lake McCumber.

“I want to continue the work that I’ve started,” he said.

Michael Gallagher

Gallagher, an Anderson city councilor, framed his campaign around what he described as a breakdown in leadership and public trust.

He argued that the current board majority has limited public input through restrictive meeting rules and a “heavy-handed” approach, which he said has contributed to a strained political climate and damaged the local economy.

Gallagher said his top priority is public safety.

"I also want to focus on infrastructure like roads and wastewater plants and tackle high rates of domestic violence through a multi-agency approach," he said.

Gallagher criticized how meetings are run, saying leadership shapes public engagement.

“Everything rises and falls on leadership,” he said, adding that he would work to ensure residents feel “cared for and respected.”

He said restoring trust would include expanding opportunities for public comment.

Gary Oxley

Oxley, a retired nurse and veteran, emphasized his background in health care and business, saying he can "assess a situation, diagnose what the problem is and then make a plan."

Oxley said he was motivated to run by concerns about parental rights and a desire to see a more respectful tone in the board chambers.

He proposed placing the national motto, “In God We Trust,” above the county seal in board chambers as a symbolic step.

He also supports a $10,000 personal property tax exemption for small businesses.

"We need to strengthen our families," Oxley emphasized, calling for leadership that defends "inalienable rights."

With the May 18 registration deadline looming, District 5 voters face a choice between Kelstrom’s established track record, Gallagher’s focus on institutional reform, or Oxley’s Christian family advocacy campaign. Voting is on June 2.

Guests