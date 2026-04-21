Spring arts guide: Events across Southern Oregon and Northern California

Spring in Southern Oregon and Northern California is blooming with cultural opportunities from dances to author talks to film screenings.

Get swinging with the Lindy Hop

The region’s partner dance community is expanding, with more opportunities for beginners and experienced dancers.

Calena Reeves, a member of the JPR team and dance enthusiast, points to a resurgence of Lindy Hop, a partner dance that emerged during the Harlem Renaissance.

“It’s a really energetic, grounded style, based in jazz and African roots,” Reeves said, describing it as a “conversation” between partners.

For beginners, she recommends East Coast swing, which she said offers a simpler introduction.

The Swing Society of Southern Oregon hosts dances on the fourth Saturday of each month at The Annex in Medford. Events include beginner lessons, and no partner is required.

Two to tango

JPR arts reporter Vanessa Finney highlighted a growing tango scene in Ashland, along with a range of offerings at Cafe Lumina, which hosts classes and events in styles including Cuban salsa and bachata.

Finney said partner dance communities are becoming more flexible about gender roles, with dancers often switching between leading and following.

“It is good for your brain to switch back and forth and practice that attunement,” she said.

The Evergreen Ballroom in Central Point also offers swing and other dance classes.

Exploring Indigenous arts and traditions

For those seeking a deeper connection to regional history, Rebecca Dobkins will speak at the Coos Bay Public Library on April 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., discussing her book, “The Art of Ceremony: Voices of Renewal from Indigenous Oregon,” which explores the customary arts and regalia of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes.

Portraits and perspective in Phoenix

For visual art enthusiasts, the "Adorata" exhibit at the Langford Gallery in Phoenix runs through May 22, showcasing Tiziana Del Roro’s portraits that celebrate feminine divinity across various races and ages.

Festivalsseason kicks off

Film lovers have two major festivals to anticipate. The Ashland Independent Film Festival celebrates its 25th year April 23-26, featuring silent films with live scores and experimental film made from archival footage.

The second annual Glowfest in Fort Jones, California, offers a three-day celebration of local film, music, and art from May 14-16.

The award-winning environmental documentary Sequoias of the Sea has two upcoming screenings scheduled in Northern California.

Disappearing kelp documentary

The documentary “Sequoias of the Sea” examines the collapse of Northern California’s bull kelp forests, which have declined by about 95% in the past decade.

The film traces the causes — including marine heat waves and exploding sea urchin populations — and highlights efforts to restore the ecosystem.

A free screening will take place Thursday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Arcata Theatre Lounge in Arcata, California. The event includes a live Q&A featuring Benjamin.

A second free screening is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m. at Yurok Tribal Headquarters in Klamath, California. A Q&A with Benjamin will follow.

Guests