Josephine County commissioner candidates outline priorities in Seat 2 race

Eight candidates are running for Josephine County commissioner, Seat 2, in the May 19 primary, a crowded race that reflects ongoing debate over the county’s direction and leadership.

In the second of two candidate forums hosted by Jefferson Public Radio, candidates Mark Jones and Matt Eide outlined competing approaches to restoring stability, trust and effective governance.

Both candidates said partisan divisions should play a limited role in county decision-making and emphasized collaboration and communication as key to addressing the county’s challenges.

A previous forum on April 13 featured candidates Indra Nicholas, Mark Seligman and Matt Spurlock. The remaining candidates are Michael Burdge and Chad Hansen.

JPR invited all candidates to participate. Hansen said in an email that he was otherwise occupied and did not indicate interest in participating. Burdge did not respond to repeated invitations.

Mark Jones

Jones, a retired firefighter, emphasized his long history of local service, including roles as chair of the planning commission and president of a local fire district. He said his experience gives him detailed knowledge of county operations and budgeting.

Jones argued the county faces a trust deficit and needs more stable funding.

“Restore that trust — and to do that, I believe you have to lead by example,” Jones said, adding that county leaders should be open and direct with the public.

He said commissioners should explore additional revenue sources, including mineral extraction and increased logging on federal lands, to reduce reliance on taxpayers.

Matt Eide

Eide, an HR and finance executive, highlighted his experience managing large budgets and workforces. He said that his background prepares him to handle the administrative demands of county government.

Eide said political conflict has distracted the county from delivering core services. He called for a more professional and less contentious governing environment.

“In many ways, I’d like to make Josephine County boring so that we could just make decisions,” Eide said.

He said a more stable political climate could support economic development and help address issues such as housing and homelessness.

Guests