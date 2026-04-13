From housing to taxes: Where candidates stand in Josephine County commissioner race

Homelessness, government spending and public trust are at the center of the race for Josephine County commissioner as voters head toward the May 19 primary.

At a recent Jefferson Exchange forum, four candidates — Indra Nicholas, James Rafferty, Mark Seligman and Matt Spurlock — offered sharply different ideas for addressing those challenges, from stricter accountability measures to expanded public investment and outreach.

Indra Nicholas

Nicholas, a business owner and Grants Pass City Council member, pointed to her experience managing large teams and multimillion-dollar budgets.

“While most candidates can talk about fiscal responsibility, I’ve actually done it successfully in the private sector, where failure has real consequences,” she said.

Her approach to homelessness centers on accountability. She pointed to a planned transitional shelter but rejected a housing-first model.

“I think people need to be off drugs and alcohol and get mental health help before they’re given a home,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas also stressed the need for steady leadership and less political division.

“I am tired of the chaos,” she said. “I just want consistent governance focused on public safety and responsible economic development.”

Mark Seligman

Seligman, a landscaper of 50 years and a longtime participant in local politics, focused on reducing financial burdens in what he described as the state’s poorest county.

A Democrat who supports cutting government spending, he said higher property taxes ultimately affect renters and seniors.

“If you raise someone’s property taxes, they pass it on to renters,” Seligman said. “If you don’t do that, you are guilty of elder abuse because seniors are struggling.”

On homelessness, Seligman criticized local leaders for failing to act sooner, linking visible homelessness near City Hall to government inaction.

He also raised concerns about national political rhetoric, arguing that character and core values should guide leadership.

Matt Spurlock

Spurlock said he represents working residents who often lack a voice in local government.

“I don’t think that we can cut our way to prosperity,” Spurlock said, advocating for increased use of state and federal grants.

He called for more immediate responses to homelessness, including managed safe parking for people living in vehicles. He also pointed to high upfront rental costs as a barrier.

Spurlock emphasized the need for a more respectful tone in public meetings, citing past instances where officials were “condescending” or confrontational. He said his experience as a community organizer would help bring people together.

James Rafferty

Rafferty, who describes himself as a “constitutional conservative,” focused his campaign on improving communication between county leaders and residents.

“I really can’t add to their rhetoric very much because I agree with most of it,” Rafferty said of other candidates’ views on homelessness.

He proposed holding evening meetings in rural communities such as Wolf Creek and Cave Junction to broaden public participation.

“I am not a politician, a bureaucrat or an opportunist,” Rafferty said. He also suggested a voluntary 30% pay cut for commissioners, with the money returned to the general fund.

Rafferty said national political issues are not relevant to the nonpartisan role of county commissioners.

Four other candidates — Chad Hansen, Matt Eide, Michael Burdge and Mark Jones — are also running. The Jefferson Exchange plans to interview them in an upcoming segment.

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