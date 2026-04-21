Central Point mayor on balancing development and community

Central Point Mayor Taneea Browning says the city’s growth is deliberate and rooted in a strong sense of community.

Browning said Central Point has worked to balance development with preserving a close-knit feel that residents notice right away.

“I’ve heard some folks liken it to getting a big hug when you walk into the city,” Browning said. “When you’re walking down the streets, you really feel like the city’s wrapped around you.”

City of Central Point Taneea Browning, mayor of Central Point, Oregon.

That sense of connection is reinforced by a walkable downtown with locally owned businesses, including Salt and Light, Ferment and Fire, Coquette Bakery and Rogue Creamery.

City planning has emphasized neighborhood identity, with parks and public spaces designed to reflect nearby residents.

“Each section of our community is its own little microcosm,” Browning said, adding that this type of planning is more common in larger cities.

Browning, a co-founder of Crater Works Makerspace, said she wants to expand opportunities for hands-on learning and civic engagement. One priority is creating a youth council to involve younger residents in local government.

She also emphasized leadership turnover, saying she does not intend to serve for decades but instead wants to prepare others to step into public roles.

Looking ahead, Central Point’s long-term planning framework focuses on measured growth and projects such as the Twin Creeks development. Browning said the city is also working to strengthen partnerships between schools, local organizations and public safety programs.

“You can pretend to care, but you can’t pretend to show up,” she said.

Guest

Taneea Browning, mayor, Central Point, Oregon