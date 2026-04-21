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The Jefferson Exchange

Central Point mayor on balancing development and community

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 21, 2026 at 1:53 PM PDT
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Welcome sign in Central Point, Oregon.
City of Central Point
Welcome sign in Central Point, Oregon.

Central Point Mayor Taneea Browning says the city’s growth is deliberate and rooted in a strong sense of community.

Browning said Central Point has worked to balance development with preserving a close-knit feel that residents notice right away.

“I’ve heard some folks liken it to getting a big hug when you walk into the city,” Browning said. “When you’re walking down the streets, you really feel like the city’s wrapped around you.”

Taneea Browning, mayor of Central Point, Oregon.
City of Central Point
Taneea Browning, mayor of Central Point, Oregon.

That sense of connection is reinforced by a walkable downtown with locally owned businesses, including Salt and Light, Ferment and Fire, Coquette Bakery and Rogue Creamery.

City planning has emphasized neighborhood identity, with parks and public spaces designed to reflect nearby residents.

“Each section of our community is its own little microcosm,” Browning said, adding that this type of planning is more common in larger cities.

Browning, a co-founder of Crater Works Makerspace, said she wants to expand opportunities for hands-on learning and civic engagement. One priority is creating a youth council to involve younger residents in local government.

She also emphasized leadership turnover, saying she does not intend to serve for decades but instead wants to prepare others to step into public roles.

Looking ahead, Central Point’s long-term planning framework focuses on measured growth and projects such as the Twin Creeks development. Browning said the city is also working to strengthen partnerships between schools, local organizations and public safety programs.

“You can pretend to care, but you can’t pretend to show up,” she said.

Guest

Taneea Browning is the mayor of Central Point, Oregon. She joined Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Sept. 2, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Taneea Browning is the mayor of Central Point, Oregon. She joined Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Sept. 2, 2025.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay