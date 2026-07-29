From trails to tasting rooms: Jack Costa redefines the Oregon Trail experience with 'Wine Hiking'

Jack Costa didn’t take the traditional path into the wine industry. Starting in the cellars and vineyards of the Umpqua Valley at just 17, he learned the trade from the ground up—long before he could legally take a sip.

"The truth is, I did everything but taste wine," Costa recalls of his early days. This hands-on experience eventually led to a writing career with "Wine Folly" and a unique book deal for "Wine Hiking Oregon".

The concept, inspired by European traditions, combines two of the state’s greatest passions: exploring the outdoors and enjoying local vintages.

"Basically, each chapter is divided into a hike paired with a local winery within a reasonable driving distance," Costa explains.

For Costa, "wine hiking" is about more than just a destination; it is about understanding how the dramatic Oregon landscape translates into the glass. He notes that walking the land provides a deeper appreciation for terroir that a classroom cannot offer.

"If you're a wino like me, like you start to realize that the landscape does impact the wine, right?" Costa said, pointing to the ruggedness and heat of Southern Oregon Tempranillo as a perfect reflection of the region.

The book itself is designed for the trail—slim, portable, and filled with detailed turn-by-turn directions. Notably, every word was crafted by Costa himself through a process of dictation and manual editing.

"I'm so glad that I never used Chat GPT, that it wasn't around, that I had to literally write out each word on the page; because it made the book when it was finally published and released to the public much more rewarding," Costa said.

Ultimately, both activities offer a necessary reprieve from a fast-paced world.

"Hiking slows you down to enjoy what's around you, and then the wine lets you slow down and enjoy the sensory aspects that you've been given that you can experience."

Guest