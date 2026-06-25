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The Jefferson Exchange

Inside the Oregon coast's hands-on marine science center

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:47 PM PDT
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A home slug is part of many sea creatures featured at the Charleston Marine Life Center on the campus of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Coos Bay.
Charleston Marine Life Center
A home slug is part of many sea creatures featured at the Charleston Marine Life Center on the campus of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Coos Bay.

Visitors to the Charleston Marine Life Center can touch tidepool animals, examine the skeletons of whales and learn about marine life found along the Oregon coast — all while getting a behind-the-scenes look at research taking place next door.

Located on the campus of the University of Oregon's Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, the center opened in 2016 to connect the public with marine science through interactive exhibits and educational programs.

"Our primary mission is to serve as an education resource," Director Trish Mace said. "It's a very interactive place, but it's all geared to informing people about the remarkable diversity of marine life here on the Oregon coast."

The center features touch tanks, a 10-foot humpback whale skull and the skeletons of orcas and gray whales. Students from the institute also gain hands-on experience caring for animals and communicating science to visitors.

The center also partners with the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians on programs that combine marine science with traditional ecological knowledge.

"We work with the Coquille Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw on a range of education projects where we work to get youth outdoors and combine marine science and traditional knowledge," Mace said.

"We work with the Coquille Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw on a range of education projects where we work to get youth outdoors and combine marine science and traditional knowledge," Mace said.

Pictured is a Matacarcinus magister. One of many sea creatures on display at the Charleston Marine Life Center in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Courtesy of the Charleston Marine Life Center
Pictured is a Matacarcinus magister. One of many sea creatures on display at the Charleston Marine Life Center in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Admission is free for students from preschool through graduate school. Mace said she hopes to strengthen the center's partnerships and ensure it remains a long-term resource for the South Coast.

"My goal would be to help make sure the center is on stable financial footing so that we can be here as a longtime resource and to broaden all the partnerships so that it really is a community center," she said.

Guest

  • Trish Mace, director, Charleston Marine Life Center
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay