OSU researchers find cat training can get kids with developmental disabilities moving

Teaching a cat to sit or taking it for a walk in a backpack might seem like an unusual way to get children moving. Oregon State University researchers say those activities could have benefits for children with developmental disabilities — and their cats.

A federally funded study followed 36 children ages 8 to 17 as they learned to train and care for their family cats. Researchers found the six-week program encouraged physical activity and responsibility among the children while also improving some measures of the cats’ behavior.

The National Institutes of Health-funded study was co-led by Megan MacDonald, an Oregon State University kinesiology professor whose research focuses on physical activity and children with developmental disabilities.

Half of the participants immediately began 45-minute training sessions, where they learned to teach their cats to sit and respond to their names using food and positive reinforcement.

The children also completed activities at home, including taking their cats outside in secure, zippered backpacks. MacDonald said researchers saw an increase in outdoor activity among participants.

“We saw a big improvement in that, which, in my opinion, in the work that I do, that’s really moving the needle in terms of changing and improving physical activity behavior for children,” MacDonald said.

Megan MacDonald, OSU The Cat-in-the-Backpack activity was highlighted as particularly successful in motivating developmentally disable youth to engage in outside activity.

All of the participants attended every session during the study. MacDonald attributed 100% attendance rate, in part, to participants' enjoyment of the activities.

“This is a really fun study,” MacDonald said. “And it’s not just fun for us. This is fun for the kids. This is fun for the cats. This is fun for the families in general.”

By the end of the six-week program, researchers found children had taken on more responsibilities at home, including feeding, grooming and playing with their cats. Video observations also indicated the cats became more secure, confident and social.

MacDonald said researchers were interested not only in the effects on the children but also in the relationship between the children and their pets.

“Simultaneously, while we’re focused on the kid, at times we’re really focused on the child and the cat together,” MacDonald said. “And holistically, we’re really excited that we’re seeing such positive results and that everyone’s so interested to partake in it.”

Guest