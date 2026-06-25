Oregon's native turtles are imperiled by invasive snapping turtles

Large snapping turtles native to the eastern United States have been spotted in the Lower Rogue River, raising concerns about their impact on native wildlife.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recently confirmed sightings about 23 miles downstream from Grants Pass. Regional conservation biologist Jade Keehn said the invasive reptiles compete with native species, prey on juvenile salmon and northwestern pond turtles, and can introduce new parasites into local ecosystems.

New Hampshire Turtle Rescue The common snapping turtle can weigh 40lbs and live from 40 to 100 years.

"If we don't control the problem quickly, these turtles can start reproducing in the wild," Keehn said. "We're working to prevent that from happening in the Rogue River."

Unlike Oregon's native Northwestern pond turtle, snapping turtles are aggressive ambush predators. Keehn said they can weigh up to 40 pounds and are known for their powerful bite. Their flexible necks allow them to strike well beyond the edge of their shells, making them dangerous for members of the public to handle.

Snapping turtles are easy to recognize by their large bodies, serrated shells and long, spiked tails. Keehn said their relatively small lower shells leave much of their bodies exposed, making them more defensive when they're out of the water.

Courtesy of ODFW A biologist holds an adult male Northwestern pond turtle (Actinemys marmorata) captured as part of a long-term monitoring study in southern Oregon.

"It reminds me of a very large person in a very small life jacket," she said.

ODFW believes the turtles likely entered the Rogue after being released by pet owners. Keehn said snapping turtles can live 40 to 100 years, and owners sometimes release them after they outgrow their aquariums.

"Not to vilify them too much because they are incredibly cool creatures," Keehn said. "But in Oregon, there can only be one winner, and it needs to be the northwestern pond turtle."

People who spot a turtle with a serrated shell and long, spiked tail should report it to ODFW or through the iNaturalist app. Keehn said the agency is also encouraging people never to release unwanted pets or other aquatic species into the wild.

Guest

Jade Keehn, regional conservation biologist, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife