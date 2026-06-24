How art is connecting people with the Siskiyou Crest

An artist is spending time atop a historic fire lookout in the Siskiyou Mountains, using art to help people connect with one of the Pacific Northwest's most biologically diverse landscapes.

The Siskiyou Crest Coalition has launched the second year of its Artist in Residence program at Acorn Woman Lookout in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. The program invites artists to spend five days at the historic lookout creating work inspired by the surrounding landscape while raising awareness of conservation efforts in the region.

Luke Ruediger, a volunteer with the Siskiyou Crest Coalition and executive director of the Applegate Siskiyou Alliance, said the residency was created to help people appreciate a landscape that often goes unnoticed.

"One of the things we've realized is that the Siskiyou Crest is kind of a remote and forgotten region," Ruediger said. "We really need to build that connection between people and place."

Cody Merkelz Artist and scientist Cody Markelz spent five days at Acorn Woman Lookout as the Siskiyou Crest Coalition's 2026 artist in residence, creating artwork and field sketches inspired by the region's diverse ecosystems.

The Siskiyou Crest is the only major east-west mountain range in the Pacific Northwest, linking the Coast Ranges and Cascade Mountains. The coalition says that connection, combined with varied geology and climate, has created one of the region's richest centers of biodiversity.

"You just have this blending of ecosystems, of climates, of environments and a diversity of geologic strata that create this world-class biodiversity in the Siskiyou Crest region," Ruediger said.

This year's artist-in-residence, Cody Markelz, is a scientist and illustrator whose work combines natural history, field sketches and educational zines. During his residency, he compared the ecology around Acorn Woman Lookout with landscapes near his home in Northern California.

"Being a scientist and an artist, this was a perfect place to examine these different types of gradients and to get inspiration both scientifically and artistically," Markelz said.

Cody Markelz A page from Cody Markelz's illustrated zine, created during his 2026 residency with the Siskiyou Crest Coalition. The publication combines field sketches, scientific observations and artwork inspired by the Siskiyou Crest.



Markelz spent five days alone at the lookout, observing wildlife, sketching and journaling. One encounter stood out.

"I was rewarded a couple days later when I found a baby rattlesnake," he said. "It stayed still, and I was able to sketch it live."

Markelz will discuss his residency and share artwork created during his stay at two free public presentations this weekend.

Events

Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m. at the Rogue Gallery & Art Center in Medford, Markelz will share sketches, artwork and the illustrated zine he created during his residency, along with the science and ecology that inspired the project.

in Medford, Markelz will share sketches, artwork and the illustrated zine he created during his residency, along with the science and ecology that inspired the project. Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. at ScienceWorks in Ashland, Markelz will discuss how art, science and the Siskiyou Crest landscape intersect.

Guests