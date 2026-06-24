Where to find the best frozen treats in Southern Oregon and Northern California

Summer temperatures in Southern Oregon and Northern California are climbing, making it the perfect season to seek out ice cream, shaved ice and other frozen treats. Whether you're planning a family outing, a road trip to the coast or looking for inspiration at home, the region offers plenty of ways to cool down.

Our regional food lovers — Will Smith and Nicole Larsen, joined by host Natalie Golay — share some of their favorite places to grab a cool treat, along with easy recipes to make at home.

Icy treats worth the trip

The Mix, Ashland: This local favorite serves organic ice cream with creative toppings, including bourbon hot fudge, Earl Grey caramel and mint marshmallow fluff. Larsen recommends it for its unique flavors and child-size options. "What really stands out there is they have unique flavors, and they also have really wonderful toppings," she said.

Slugs and Stones, Brookings: Located on the harbor, this classic coastal candy and ice cream shop offers milkshakes, saltwater taffy and a large selection of ice cream. Larsen said it's a tradition whenever her family visits the coast. "It's very classic of what you could imagine on the coast," she said.

Taste and See Creamery, Redding: This creamery serves inventive flavors, including blueberry goat cheesecake. Although Larsen hasn't visited yet, she said it's high on her list because of its creative menu.

Violets and Cream, Jacksonville: Tucked just off Jacksonville's main street, this shop serves malts, ice cream and vintage bottled sodas in a nostalgic setting. Golay discovered the shop after biking to Jacksonville and stopping for a chocolate malt.

Michoacana Plus, Medford: Golay says Mexican ice cream shops like this are a good place to find fruit popsicles and other frozen treats in a lively atmosphere.

Raspados Mex, Medford: Located near the Medford Food Co-op, this family-owned food truck specializes in raspados, traditional Mexican shaved ice treats. Golay recommends the strawberry-and-coconut version. "It was delicious because they make their own syrups," she said. "They don't use artificial stuff."

Thitaree SArmkasat/SewcreamStudio / stock.adobe.com Fresh fruit kebabs made with strawberries, grapes, kiwi, cantaloupe and pineapple offer a simple, refreshing snack for hot summer days



Easy summer treats at home

Frozen yogurt bark: Larsen recommends spreading yogurt on parchment paper, topping it with fruit, nuts or chocolate chips and freezing it until firm. "You have this really nice, low-sugar, coolish kind of treat that's not necessarily ice cream," she said.

Fruit kebabs: Strawberries, watermelon, pineapple, mango and fresh herbs make an easy snack for kids or summer gatherings. Larsen said they're fun because children can help assemble them before serving.

Sun tea: Larsen recommends brewing tea in a glass jar set outside in the sun, then flavoring it with fresh herbs or citrus slices. It's an easy way to make a refreshing summer drink without turning on the stove.

Homemade ice cream sandwiches: Smith recommends sandwiching your favorite ice cream between crisp cookies and freezing them ahead of time for guests. Thin, crisp cookies work especially well because they're easier to bite through once frozen. "Adults love an ice cream sandwich," he said.

Granita: Smith says almost any fruit juice or purée can become a refreshing granita with a little sugar and lemon juice. One of his favorites combines ruby red grapefruit juice, dry rosé and a pinch of sea salt. "You end up with this incredible grapefruit rosé slushy that has just a little bit of saltiness," he said.

Frozen fruit: Smith recommends freezing berries, grapes, peaches and other fruit for an easy summer snack. He also uses frozen fruit in sparkling water, cocktails and sangria or blends it into a quick sorbet.

Frozen dog treats: Even four-legged family members can get in on frozen treats. Larsen recommends freezing broth or stuffing a chew toy before placing it in the freezer. "They do need a little extra love when it's this warm," she said.

Dmitry Dzema / Wikimedia A bowl of chłodnik, a traditional Polish cold borscht made with beets and typically served chilled with sour cream, chopped chives and a hard-boiled egg.



Cool meals for hot days

Cold soups: Smith says hot weather is a good excuse to skip the stove altogether. He recommends chilled soups that can be prepared ahead of time and served straight from the refrigerator. His summer favorites include gazpacho, the classic Spanish tomato soup; vichyssoise, a creamy potato-leek soup served cold; and beet borscht topped with scallions, sour cream, pumpernickel or toasted rye bread. "I love cold borscht," he said. "It's such a beautiful color."

Silken tofu salad: Golay recommends combining silken tofu with mini cucumbers, ponzu sauce and scallions for a light summer meal.

Mexican-style fruit: Fresh fruit dressed with lime juice, Tajín and queso fresco makes a refreshing snack or light meal. Golay suggests mixing pineapple, jicama, cucumber, watermelon or mango. "It's the most refreshing thing," she said.

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