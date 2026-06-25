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The Jefferson Exchange

How Klamath Basin students hand-built a wildfire command bus

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:29 PM PDT
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people in black shirts stand in front of the converted school bus
Courtesy of Kristi Lebkowski
Henley High School students retrofitted a school bus and transformed it into a mobile command center for the Klamath Unit of the Oregon Department of Forestry. Kristi Lebkowski, Ph.D. (far left) is the engineering and robotics instructor at Henley. Dylan Orr (fourth from right) was the student leader on the project.

For the past two years, students at Henley High School have transformed a retired school bus into a mobile command center that Oregon firefighters will use during wildfire season.

About 80 students, led by engineering and robotics instructor Kristi Lebkowsky and student leader Dylan Orr, recently handed the completed vehicle over to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The project, developed through Team Oregon Build and the Southern Oregon STEM Hub, was designed to give firefighters a dedicated workspace for planning operations in the field. The bus includes custom-built workstations, a 12-volt battery system and a Starlink satellite internet system to provide connectivity in remote areas.

Lebkowsky said the project reflects the program's emphasis on giving students hands-on engineering experience while meeting community needs.

"We really aim to take our projects to the next level and have community impact whenever we can," she said.

Pictured is the interior of a retrofitted school bus by 80 students at Henley High School at the completion of a project spanning two years. The project, led by Kristi Lebkowski, Ph.D., Henley's engineering and robotics instructor, transformed the bus into a mobile command center for the Klamath Unit of the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Courtesy of Kristi Lebkowski
Pictured is the interior of a retrofitted school bus.. The project, led by Kristi Lebkowski, Henley's engineering and robotics instructor, transformed the bus into a mobile command center for the Klamath Unit of the Oregon Department of Forestry.

For Orr, the project was an opportunity to help address a challenge familiar to many in Southern Oregon.

"I've lived in the Klamath Basin my whole life, and I've known wildfires for a really long time," Orr said. "It was really inspiring to see that we could make a change on this issue and have a lasting impact on our community."

Lebkowsky said the project also showcased collaboration among local businesses, educators and students. Although the mobile command center is complete and ready for use, the team is still seeking funding for a final exterior paint job.

Guests

  • Kristi Lebkowski, engineering and robotics instructor, Henley High School
  • Dylan Orr, student leader on mobile command center project, Henley High School
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay