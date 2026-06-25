How Klamath Basin students hand-built a wildfire command bus

For the past two years, students at Henley High School have transformed a retired school bus into a mobile command center that Oregon firefighters will use during wildfire season.

About 80 students, led by engineering and robotics instructor Kristi Lebkowsky and student leader Dylan Orr, recently handed the completed vehicle over to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The project, developed through Team Oregon Build and the Southern Oregon STEM Hub, was designed to give firefighters a dedicated workspace for planning operations in the field. The bus includes custom-built workstations, a 12-volt battery system and a Starlink satellite internet system to provide connectivity in remote areas.

Lebkowsky said the project reflects the program's emphasis on giving students hands-on engineering experience while meeting community needs.

"We really aim to take our projects to the next level and have community impact whenever we can," she said.

Courtesy of Kristi Lebkowski Pictured is the interior of a retrofitted school bus.. The project, led by Kristi Lebkowski, Henley's engineering and robotics instructor, transformed the bus into a mobile command center for the Klamath Unit of the Oregon Department of Forestry.

For Orr, the project was an opportunity to help address a challenge familiar to many in Southern Oregon.

"I've lived in the Klamath Basin my whole life, and I've known wildfires for a really long time," Orr said. "It was really inspiring to see that we could make a change on this issue and have a lasting impact on our community."

Lebkowsky said the project also showcased collaboration among local businesses, educators and students. Although the mobile command center is complete and ready for use, the team is still seeking funding for a final exterior paint job.

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