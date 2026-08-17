Wildfire prevention, Indigenous forestry and Oregon’s coastal marten

As blazes rage across Oregon, Mosier explores a proactive approach to fire

Mosier residents are considering forming a prescribed burn association to reduce wildfire risk. The group would help landowners share equipment, training and labor for controlled burns on private property. Residents have raised concerns about cost, wildlife and the risk of escaped burns.

Native-run farm teaches environmental practices, but faces hurdles under Trump Administration

Elderberry Wisdom Farms near Salem combines urban forestry and Traditional Ecological Knowledge while training interns. A $749,000 federal grant was frozen in 2025, forcing four layoffs. The funding was later restored, but another federal grant was not, leaving the farm facing financial uncertainty.

Judge limits off-road vehicle use in Oregon Dunes to protect coastal marten

A federal judge has restricted off-road vehicle use in parts of the Oregon Dunes to protect the threatened coastal marten. The temporary order includes some area closures and nighttime restrictions. Fewer than 400 coastal martens are estimated to remain, including about 70 in the dunes.

'These cats didn't just fall from the sky:' Rescue organizations help manage Eugene-Springfield's cat colonies

Rescue groups are trying to control growing colonies of stray and feral cats around Eugene and Springfield. They use trap-neuter-return programs to sterilize the animals, but say housing instability, veterinary costs and pet abandonment are contributing to a problem they are struggling to keep up with.