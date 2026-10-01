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The Jefferson Exchange

Why abuse can be especially difficult for older adults to escape

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:43 PM PDT
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Community Works has seen a 75% increase over the past five years in the number of older adults seeking help for abuse, a trend the Jackson County organization says reflects both an aging population and greater willingness to talk about domestic violence.

The organization is highlighting abuse later in life during Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October. Advocates say older adults can face particular barriers to getting help when the person hurting them is a longtime partner, relative or caregiver they depend on.

“One of the important things to remember is that abuse does not discriminate, and it can happen to anyone at any age,” said Kim Caplan, strategy support director at Community Works.

Abuse of older adults can include physical, emotional and financial harm, as well as neglect. Nationally, about 1 in 10 older adults living at home experience abuse, neglect or exploitation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many cases are never reported.

Community Works has seen the issue become more prominent among the people it serves. Caplan attributed the increase in part to the region’s aging population and to more people recognizing and talking about domestic violence.

For older adults, leaving an abusive situation can be especially complicated. A person may rely on an abusive partner or family member for housing, transportation, finances or daily care. Cognitive decline can also make some older adults more vulnerable to abuse or exploitation.

Caplan said social isolation can make abuse harder to recognize and easier to conceal. Staying connected with older relatives, friends and neighbors can provide an important source of support.

“Being there for people who are older in your community or in your life is really important,” Caplan said.

That can be as simple as checking in regularly, helping with errands or making sure an older person has people they trust and can talk to.

Community Works provides free, confidential services to people affected by domestic and sexual violence, stalking and trafficking in Jackson County. Its 24-hour helpline is 541-779-4357.

Event

  • Community Works and local partner agencies will hold an awareness event from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at Pear Blossom Park in Medford.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay