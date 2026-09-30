Talent Maker City marks 10 years of making and rebuilding

Talent Maker City began with informal workshops on local goat farms and in wine bars. Ten years later, the Southern Oregon nonprofit teaches hands-on skills and has helped residents recover from disasters.

Founded in 2016, the Talent-based organization offers a shared workshop space where people can learn, use tools and make things. Co-founder and Executive Director Alli French said the original goal was to revitalize empty downtown storefronts and support local economic development.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Almeda Fire expanded that work.

“What we saw from both of those disasters was how a space like ours can truly serve the community and be a resource,” French said.

Helping neighbors rebuild

During the pandemic, Talent Maker City used its 3D printers to produce face shields for health care workers. French said the printers ran 24 hours a day.

The pandemic and fire changed how the organization worked with schools, nonprofits and residents.

“COVID and the fire sort of changed how we even look at how we serve the community,” French said.

Through the Rise Up + Rebuild program, created with Girls Build and other community partners, participants learned carpentry skills while building beds for families affected by the fire.

Students and volunteers also worked to convert a retired school bus into transitional housing for a family displaced by the fire.

Learning skills and improving access

Talent Maker City’s educational programs combine science, technology, engineering, art and math, often called STEAM.

French said the nonprofit also offers paid internships for young adults facing barriers to employment.

The organization partners with Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection on wheelchair maintenance workshops. French said a bicycle mechanic adapts tools and uses 3D printing to make replacement parts.

She said learning to repair wheelchairs can help people avoid months of waiting for parts.

Talent Maker City also offers scholarships to help cover workshop fees.

Funding the next decade

The nonprofit now operates an 8,000-square-foot facility on land burned in the Almeda Fire. The building project had a $4.4 million budget, including $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding secured with help from state Rep. Pam Marsh.

French said the organization is seeking donors who can contribute $10 a month to help pay the remaining $1 million owed on the building.

Over the past decade, Talent Maker City has grown to 24 employees and more than 30 volunteers, she said.

“I think probably some of the biggest things I've learned is how important relationships are,” French said. “Really seeing the people that are working there and serving the community, and taking care of staff, which is so important because our staff is taking care of the community.”

Looking ahead, French said stable funding will help the nonprofit respond to community needs.

“In order to have that happen and say yes more often, we need to have secured funding,” French said.

Event

Talent Maker City will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Oct. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. with a public event in downtown Talent featuring bluegrass music, maker demonstrations and community games.

JPR engineer and associate producer, Kara Everitt Alli French is co-founder and executive director of the Talent Maker City in Talent, Oregon, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

Guest