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In 1981, Tracy Kidder wrote The Soul of a New Machine, a Pulitzer-winning account of the Data General engineers who burned themselves out building a 32-bit computer code-named “Eagle.” At the time, no one who read Kidder’s book wondered where the “soul” in the title resided. Joining the team, Kidder wrote, meant declaring, “I’ll give it my heart and soul,” which is exactly what those engineers did.
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The Almeda Fire and pandemic reshaped the nonprofit’s work. Now its director is focused on stable funding to keep responding to community needs.
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In his 2005 book The Singularity is Near, futurist Ray Kurzweil predicted artificial intelligence would surpass human intelligence in 2045, triggering “the singularity”—that cosmic inflection point when machine intelligence becomes so advanced that it fundamentally and irreversibly transforms human civilization.
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Based in Ashland, Art Authority blends fine art, technology and longstanding museum partnerships to create an immersive, customizable virtual museum experience.
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Many of today’s most popular generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude still utilize WIMP for interaction with users typing prompts into a GUI. But that’s rapidly being replaced by humans interacting with AI systems using spoken language.
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That goes for me too. Maybe especially for me. I’ve done my fair share of freaking out about AI both in conversations with friends and colleagues as well as right here, in writing, in past columns. Perhaps saying “freaking out” is a bit hyperbolic, but let’s roll with that.
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Science journalist John Farrell provides a list of tech gifts from medieval times in his book, The Clock and the Camshaft: And Other Medieval Inventions We Still Can't Live Without.
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California has almost completed distribution of Android tablets to all incarcerated people, a program aiming to ease communication and promote rehabilitation. Prisoners inside say it has changed the culture, but related costs can add up.
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Silicon Valley Bank’s failure is a sign of weakness in the tech industry, and that could spell trouble for the state of California.
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Initial legislation aimed at boosting the semiconductor industry would also allow the governor to change urban growth boundaries.
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When law enforcement requests it, Google usually hands over location and search data collected through its smartphone apps. Will that now be used against people seeking abortions in some states?
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Culture & Tech Decoded: exploring trends and issues around technology through a cultural lens.
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Your friend really bugged you with that Facebook post about politics. So you blocked her. Then you went back and "unfriended" her. Easy come, easy go in…