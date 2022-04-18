Tue 8 AM | A new JX segment: Culture & Tech Decoded

© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

A new JX segment: Culture & Tech Decoded

Published April 18, 2022
It was during an Exchange segment of several years ago that we realized how deep and wide--well, wide, anyway--the world of the Internet Age had become.

SOU Communications Professor Precious Yamaguchi mentioned watching people play video games on Twitch.tv. Which produced blank looks from the host and others.

Dr. Yamaguchi returns to the JX for a new monthly segment with the podcast manager for Ashland's co-working space, Catalyst, Samuel Campbell.

The segment, Culture & Tech Decoded, is meant to explore trends and issues around technology through a cultural lens.

On this first outing, Precious and Samuel discuss impacts of technology in the outdoors with guest Andy Neal, a plus-size model, Southern Oregon hiker, and social media influencer.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
