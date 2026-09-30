Colene Martin and John West disagree on what Josephine County needs next

Josephine County Commissioner Colene Martin and former Commissioner John West disagreed over the county’s finances and how much government residents need during a candidate forum on the Jefferson Exchange.

West, who is challenging Martin for Position 1 in the November general election, called for lower taxes and fewer government employees. Martin defended restoring services and said the county can afford its spending, though it faces financial constraints.

Martin joined the board by appointment in February.

West previously served on the commission before voters recalled him in December 2024.

County spending and staffing

West said the current board is expanding government when it should be reducing spending.

“This board is pushing more taxes, more regulation,” he said. “They’re growing government.”

Martin said the county has budgeted for fewer employees than it did during West’s tenure. West said that comparison overlooks staffing reductions before the current board took office.

Martin said restoring positions in solid waste and building code services addresses needs the previous administration left unmet.

“These are services that the community needs,” she said.

The candidates also disagreed over whether the county’s budget is sustainable. West warned of future shortfalls and questioned the board’s financial oversight.

“This may be a balanced budget for one year, but that’s it,” he said.

Martin said the county has a balanced budget and reserves for building projects and supplemental spending. She said some county jobs depend on state funding, which could require cuts if that support declines.

“We are not facing a fiscal cliff,” she said.

Emergency communications and other priorities

Martin identified upgrading the county’s emergency radio system as her top priority. She said its four communications towers serve sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders, but the system is outdated.

Budget oversight and public safety are also priorities, she said.

West said he would review departments and reduce spending to prevent future deficits. He described himself as an advocate for smaller government who would put residents’ needs first.

“I am the right person for the job to differentiate their needs versus government needs,” he said.

Martin pointed to her experience owning a Grants Pass business with her husband for 27 years, leading the Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce and advocating for businesses through the Oregon State Chamber of Commerce.

“I understand politics,” she said.

Timber revenue and business growth

West said increased timber revenue from federal O&C forestlands could help the county’s finances, though it would not solve all its budget problems. He also criticized the current board’s support for employers and said he had helped businesses secure economic development funding while in office.

“I’ve had conversations with numerous big businesses about coming in and bringing multiple jobs,” he said.

Martin said the county should work with economic development organizations, help businesses retain employees and avoid creating obstacles for employers.

“Our job is not to grow business," she said. "Our job is to stay out of their way."

The county’s role in homelessness

West said Grants Pass and Cave Junction should take the lead on homelessness, with county involvement through public health services and cooperation with city officials.

“The homeless issue is primarily a city issue,” he said.

Martin said the county is reviewing whether it has land near Grants Pass that the city could use for vehicle camping. She said officials have not determined where that might be.

“We’re doing our due diligence,” she said.

Immigration enforcement

West said the sheriff should work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He connected that position to his concerns about people without legal immigration status working or living at marijuana grow sites.

“I believe that the sheriff should be working with ICE,” he said.

Oregon’s sanctuary laws generally prohibit state and local authorities from helping enforce federal immigration laws without a judicial order. Federal immigration officers can still operate in Oregon.

Martin said she wants local officials to have more input into the state’s response to problems at marijuana grow sites.

“I’d like to be able to give input on how we can solve that problem,” she said.

Leadership and public trust

West closed by emphasizing lower taxes, smaller government and support for law enforcement and juvenile justice.

“If you want smaller government, better government, more efficient government, and lower taxes, I’m your candidate,” he said.

Martin also said she supports law enforcement and juvenile justice. She said the current board has brought stability after a period of turnover and conflict.

“This board is working together,” she said. “They want steady leadership.”

JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green (left) is pictured with Josephine County Commission candidates John West and incumbent Colene Martin on Sept. 29, 2026.

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