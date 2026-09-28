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The Jefferson Exchange

A park cleanup, a family dress and a second turn at parenting

By Morgan Ackley
Published September 28, 2026 at 8:58 PM PDT
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A cluster of tents and tarps are set up on the dirt ground. In the background are trees and blue sky. A woman is bending over with a trash bag.
Jane Vaughan
/
JPR
A woman searches for bottles at one of Grants Pass's city-owned homeless camps on June 11, 2025.

Park volunteers see new challenges after Grants Pass homeless shelter opens

The opening of a new homeless shelter allowed Grants Pass to close three downtown camping sites. Nearby, volunteers continue cleaning Riverside Park. The group’s founder estimates that trash there has increased by as much as 300%, though the shelter’s operator disputes the suggestion that it is responsible for all the problems.

How an 111-year-old dress carries one family's culture and stories
At the Happy Canyon Night Show in Pendleton, Oregon, 18-year-old Princess Manaia Wolf wore a century-old antelope hide dress passed down through five generations of her family. First treasured by her grandmother, 79-year-old Alvina Huesties, and later by her mother, Althea Wolf, the 111-year-old beaded garment holds the energy, laughter, and stories of the women who crafted and cared for it. Wearing the living heirloom connects past tribal traditions directly to today's community.

When grandparents become parents...again

At Pendleton’s Happy Canyon Night Show, an 18-year-old woman wore a 111-year-old beaded antelope hide dress passed down through five generations of her family. Her mother and grandmother wore it before her. For the family, the dress carries memories of the people who made and cared for it.

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Morgan Ackley
Morgan Ackley is an SOU student engineer and associate producer at JPR.
See stories by Morgan Ackley