A park cleanup, a family dress and a second turn at parenting

Park volunteers see new challenges after Grants Pass homeless shelter opens

The opening of a new homeless shelter allowed Grants Pass to close three downtown camping sites. Nearby, volunteers continue cleaning Riverside Park. The group’s founder estimates that trash there has increased by as much as 300%, though the shelter’s operator disputes the suggestion that it is responsible for all the problems.

How an 111-year-old dress carries one family's culture and stories

At the Happy Canyon Night Show in Pendleton, Oregon, 18-year-old Princess Manaia Wolf wore a century-old antelope hide dress passed down through five generations of her family. First treasured by her grandmother, 79-year-old Alvina Huesties, and later by her mother, Althea Wolf, the 111-year-old beaded garment holds the energy, laughter, and stories of the women who crafted and cared for it. Wearing the living heirloom connects past tribal traditions directly to today's community.

When grandparents become parents...again

At Pendleton’s Happy Canyon Night Show, an 18-year-old woman wore a 111-year-old beaded antelope hide dress passed down through five generations of her family. Her mother and grandmother wore it before her. For the family, the dress carries memories of the people who made and cared for it.