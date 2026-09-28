Modoc descendants return to the Klamath Basin as Oregon schools face new questions

Exiled from the Klamath Basin, Modoc descendants are finding their way home

More than a century after Modoc people were exiled to Oklahoma, their descendants are reconnecting with their Klamath Basin homeland. The Modoc Nation has bought more than 3,000 acres in Northern California for restoration and cultural programs. Its return has also raised tensions over land and treaty rights, including with the Klamath Tribes.

Oregon student test scores show some increases, with room for improvement

Oregon students made modest gains in math, English language arts and science on the latest state tests, but statewide results remain below pre-pandemic levels. Grants Pass students scored above the state average in all three subjects. In North Bend, English language arts scores rose while math and science scores dipped slightly.

Port Orford-Langlois School District rejects curriculum over religious content

The Port Orford-Langlois School Board rejected a requested biology curriculum for its remote learning program after finding Christian language in the instructor materials. The board approved five other curricula. The district also reported higher-than-expected enrollment: 246 students, up from 228 last year.