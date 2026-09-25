Lynn Coker makes his case on Curry County’s budget and public safety

Curry County Commissioner Lynn Coker defended the county’s budget decisions and argued for a broader approach to public safety during a JPR candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Coker faces Jeremy Dumire, a former sheriff’s deputy and emergency manager, for Position 1 on the Board of Commissioners. Dumire declined JPR’s invitation to participate because of a scheduling conflict. Coker was appointed to the seat in May 2025.

Coker said his experience as a business executive and Gold Beach small-business owner shapes how he approaches county government. He described truth, transparency and accountability as essential to earning residents’ trust.

“Hope without truth, hope without transparency and accountability is simply a daydream,” Coker said.

Coker said county departments have reduced spending and returned money they did not use for the next fiscal year.

“Our departments gave us back money to reuse in the next fiscal year,” he said.

The candidates differ over how to fund public safety. Dumire has made sheriff’s office funding a priority. Coker said the county must also address homelessness, transitional housing, youth substance use prevention and forest management.

“To focus very exclusively on public safety, I think creates a myopic or very narrow focus which is being rejected by our county as we work towards November 3rd,” Coker said.

Coker pointed to Curry County voters’ rejection of two proposed law enforcement levies. He said he does not anticipate raising property taxes and argued that commissioners must work within the revenue the county has.

Coker also described his efforts to visit communities throughout the county.

“I love this county and I try to get from north to south every week,” he said.

Guest