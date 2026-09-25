Library plans “Give Like Dolly Day” event at Rogue Valley Mall

Jackson County families can sign up children younger than 5 to receive a free book each month through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Jackson County Library Services says more than 5,000 children have enrolled since the local program began in 2023.

“It’s so important to get kids started early,” said Josh Letsinger, JCLS’ community engagement manager. “Every month, from ages 0 to 5, you get that new book in the mail.”

JCLS is marking Parton’s legacy with a “Give Like Dolly Day” event Friday, Sept. 25, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall. The event is expected to include crafts, music and stories.

Letzinger said donations to the local program rose after Parton’s death in August. “Upon her passing, we saw a pretty significant increase in donations to the program, which was wonderful,” he said.

“My goal is to bring the library to you,” Letsinger said. “We want to meet you where you are.”

Families can register eligible children online or at a JCLS branch. The program mails books to children until their fifth birthday at no cost to families.

Guest