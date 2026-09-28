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The Jefferson Exchange

What trees taught Rogue River poet Anna Elkins about growth

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 28, 2026 at 8:50 PM PDT
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Poet and painter Anna Elkins is the author of “When We Become Trees: Poems Across a Quarter Century.”
Courtesy of Anna Elkins
Poet and painter Anna Elkins is the author of “When We Become Trees: Poems Across a Quarter Century.”

Poet and painter Anna Elkins spent 25 years writing the poems in her latest collection, “When We Become Trees: Poems Across a Quarter Century.” The Rogue River writer draws on trees to explore patience, faith and the ways people grow over time.

The book’s image of wisdom as a tree of life comes in part from a biblical proverb.

“I specifically chose that translation because it had the verb ‘embrace,’ which I just loved the thought of literally embracing the physical tree but also embracing the wisdom that is represented by her,” Elkins said.

Trees grow in two directions: Their branches reach toward the light while their roots extend into the soil. Elkins sees a parallel in the less visible work of personal growth.

“I remember when I learned that a basic definition of paradox is two seemingly opposing things that come together to make a truth,” she said.

For Elkins, reading poetry offers a chance to slow down and notice more.

“I think even the act of reading a poem invites us to slow down,” she said. “I think the more poetry we read, the better able we are to see nuance and to pay attention.”

Elkins’ earlier collection, “Hope of Stones,” won the 2021 Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry at the Oregon Book Awards.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
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Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay