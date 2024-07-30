Wed 9 AM | The big build: Talent Maker City grows into a new space

Talent Maker City is oddly quiet of late, but there's a good reason. A space that usually hums with the activity of people making things is in transition, as TMC moves from its old quarters into a brand-new building in the heart of downtown Talent.

The larger space will allow TMC to serve more people of all ages who want to work with their hands. Grants from several sources, including the Collins Foundation in Portland, have allowed Talent Maker City to grow.

We check in on the moving process and the future goals with TMC Executive Director Alli French and Jackie Murphy from the Collins Foundation.