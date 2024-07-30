© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | The big build: Talent Maker City grows into a new space

By Geoffrey Riley,
Angela Decker
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:01 AM PDT

Talent Maker City is oddly quiet of late, but there's a good reason. A space that usually hums with the activity of people making things is in transition, as TMC moves from its old quarters into a brand-new building in the heart of downtown Talent.

The larger space will allow TMC to serve more people of all ages who want to work with their hands. Grants from several sources, including the Collins Foundation in Portland, have allowed Talent Maker City to grow.

We check in on the moving process and the future goals with TMC Executive Director Alli French and Jackie Murphy from the Collins Foundation.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
See stories by Angela Decker