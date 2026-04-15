Jackson and Siskiyou librarians share Earth Day book picks

As Earth Day approaches, local librarians are recommending books that explore climate change, ecology and humanity’s relationship with the natural world.

The recommendations include nonfiction and climate fiction titles — often called “cli-fi” — that aim to inform readers about environmental challenges while offering stories grounded in science, history and imagination.

Kristen Anderson, Felishia Jenkins and Teresa Johnson curated the list to inspire readers and highlight different ways of understanding environmental change.

"The Call of the Honeyguide: What Science Tells Us about How to Live Well with the Rest of Life" by Rob Dunn

Jenkins said this book stands out for making complex ecological science accessible to a broad audience. Written by a biologist, it introduces the concept of mutualism — relationships between species that benefit one another — through clear, real-world examples.

The book explores connections that often go unnoticed, such as the role of microbes in the human body and how species rely on one another to survive. Jenkins said that approach helps readers better understand how deeply interconnected ecosystems are.

“He has the knowledge and the expertise, but he writes in a way that is not going to overwhelm the average reader,” she said.

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Jenkins and Anderson pointed to this widely read book as a foundational work for readers interested in ecology and environmental thinking. Kimmerer blends scientific knowledge with storytelling to explain how plants and ecosystems function.

“Robin Wall Kimmerer … is very good at breaking concepts down in a way that’s super digestible for a nonacademic reading audience,” Anderson said.

"Monumental Beauty: Wonders Worth Protecting in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument" by Matt Witt

Jenkins recommended this photography book for its focus on the region’s natural landscape and biodiversity. The book highlights species found in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, including wildflowers, butterflies and lesser-known mammals.

Beyond its visual appeal, the book connects readers to a local landscape and supports conservation efforts, with proceeds benefiting nonprofits working to protect the area.

“It’s just a great thing to feature and to highlight,” she said.

"Hot Shot: A Life on Fire" by River Selby

Jenkins highlighted this memoir for its detailed portrayal of wildland firefighting and the personal experiences behind the work. The book follows Selby’s decade on firefighting crews, including time on a specialized hotshot team.

“It’s just very impressive, especially for someone who likes to sit inside and read,” she said.

The narrative combines the physical intensity of the job with a personal story of resilience, offering insight into a profession that is especially relevant in the West.

"Wildfire Days: A Woman, A Hotshot Crew, and the Burning American West" by Kelly Ramsey

Host Mike Green recommended Ramsey’s memoir as a companion to Selby’s, noting its vivid storytelling and perspective on wildfire crews. Ramsey joined a hotshot team later in life, entering a demanding and male-dominated field.

The book focuses on both the dangers of wildfire response and the relationships formed within crews.

“Her memoir was both cinematic and dramatic,” Green said, adding that it captures the intensity and camaraderie of life on the fire line.

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

Anderson described this novel as an example of ecological fiction, blending mystery, coming-of-age storytelling and a strong sense of place. The story follows a girl growing up in isolation in a coastal marsh.

“It’s got a historical element, it’s got a mystery baked into it — all of those things make it a really compelling read,” Anderson said.

Johnson noted its enduring popularity.

“When it first came out, it was very, very popular, and then when the movie came out, it was like the whole thing all over again,” she said.

"A Wild Dark Shore" by Charlotte McConaghy

Anderson recommended this novel as a clear example of climate fiction, focusing on environmental collapse and difficult decisions about preservation. Set on a remote island seed bank, the mystery unfolds as rising seas threaten stored plant species.

“What do you do when your one job is to protect species diversity … and the seed bank is starting to flood?” Anderson said.

"Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel

Anderson said this novel resonates because it blends pandemic survival, art and human connection. It follows a traveling Shakespeare troupe as it navigates a post-apocalyptic landscape.

“It’s fabulous because it’s sort of pandemic, sort of cli-fi,” she said.

It's also been adapted into a TV show.

"Termination Shock" by Neil Stevenson

Anderson recommended this novel for readers interested in a more action-driven and solutions-focused approach to climate fiction. The story imagines large-scale technological efforts to address climate change.

“It’s very focused on solutions, rather than reacting to the problem,” she said.

“The Ministry for the Future” by Kim Stanley Robinson

Anderson recommended this novel for readers interested in the long-term, systemic response to climate change. Set against the backdrop of international policymaking, the story follows efforts to address environmental crises over decades, set against the backdrop of the United Nations.

Upcoming Events

Author Tara Darlene Smith will be the featured guest at the Yreka Library on Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m. Her book, "S unflowers in Iraq: True Stories of Surviving & Thriving ," draws on her firsthand experiences in a combat zone, weaving together candid accounts of war, family, mental health, and love.

will be the featured guest at the Yreka Library on Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m. Her book, "S ," draws on her firsthand experiences in a combat zone, weaving together candid accounts of war, family, mental health, and love. A free screening of "The Librarians," a PBS documentary examining the growing national debate over book restrictions in public and school libraries, will be held at the Yreka Library Friday, April 24, at 2:00 p.m.

a PBS documentary examining the growing national debate over book restrictions in public and school libraries, will be held at the Yreka Library Friday, April 24, at 2:00 p.m. The Ashland Library will screen the movie Tuesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. in the Gresham Room.

Guests

Kristen Anderson , branch manager for Bear Creek Area and Ashland libraries, Jackson County Library Services

, branch manager for Bear Creek Area and Ashland libraries, Jackson County Library Services Felishia Jenkins , selection librarian, Jackson County Library Services

, selection librarian, Jackson County Library Services Teresa Johnson, librarian, Siskiyou County Library