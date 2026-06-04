ScienceWorks is offering shark dissections, gem mining and more this summer

From shark dissections to wall dancing, ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland is offering eight weeks of summer camps focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM.

Brooke Conti, guest services supervisor, said the camps are designed to spark curiosity through hands-on experiences. The museum's summer lineup includes programs focused on geology, marine science, art, theater and engineering, along with opportunities for teenagers to volunteer as camp assistants.

ScienceWorks aims to inspire curiosity through hands-on learning and interactive experiences.

Among the offerings is Subterranean Science, a camp where children can meet Madagascar hissing cockroaches and learn about geology through gem mining activities.

The museum also incorporates arts programming into its summer schedule. The Cosmic Cadets camp includes "wall dancing," which allows children to safely climb and perform movements on the museum's exterior walls.

Conti said arts and theater activities encourage creativity through projects such as prop-making and costume design.

Marven Walder Aerial arts is incorporated into the kids camps at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland, Oregon.

ScienceWorks will also host Mural Fest on June 20-21, featuring 23 regional artists creating artwork in and around the museum plaza.

The museum offers volunteer opportunities for teenagers 13 and older who want to serve as camp assistants.

To increase accessibility, ScienceWorks offers $5 admission on the first Sunday of each month and $3 admission for visitors who use EBT or WIC benefits.

Conti said the museum hopes children leave with new skills and a sense of curiosity.

"We want them to gain curiosity, confidence in their skills and grow a passion for learning," she said.

Diane Dwyer Youth participate in an Austin Droscher kids camp at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum in Ashland, Oregon.

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