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The Jefferson Exchange

How one family is working to make Klamath Falls more inclusive

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:04 PM PDT
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Gloria Hoggarth, co-founder and executive director of Major Connections, explains the organization during a table display.
Courtesy of Major Connections
Gloria Hoggarth, co-founder and executive director of Major Connections, explains the organization during a table display.

When Casey Hoggarth's son, Major, was diagnosed with autism at age 2, Hoggarth and his wife, Gloria, began looking for ways to strengthen support for families with disabilities in the Klamath Basin.

Rather than moving elsewhere in search of services, the couple founded Major Connections, a nonprofit named after their son that aims to connect people with disabilities and their families to resources and community.

Hoggarth, a physical therapist, and Gloria, a speech-language pathologist, said they saw a need for a central gathering place in Southern Oregon.

One of the organization's goals is to encourage event organizers to consider accessibility from the beginning rather than treating it as an afterthought.

"Inclusive Klamath would look like having accessibility and connection at the forefront of events rather than afterthought to things," Hoggarth said.

Major Connections has secured a 4,000-square-foot building, which will include a children's play center designed for people of all abilities and serve as a gathering space for families.

Hoggarth said the facility will include areas for both quiet and active play to accommodate different sensory needs.

The organization also plans to host support groups for people living with conditions such as Parkinson's disease and ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Future plans include job-training opportunities for people with disabilities.

Major Connections hopes to open the facility by the end of the summer and is seeking volunteers and community sponsors.

For Hoggarth, the goal is to bring disabled and non-disabled residents together.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay