How one family is working to make Klamath Falls more inclusive

When Casey Hoggarth's son, Major, was diagnosed with autism at age 2, Hoggarth and his wife, Gloria, began looking for ways to strengthen support for families with disabilities in the Klamath Basin.

Rather than moving elsewhere in search of services, the couple founded Major Connections, a nonprofit named after their son that aims to connect people with disabilities and their families to resources and community.

Hoggarth, a physical therapist, and Gloria, a speech-language pathologist, said they saw a need for a central gathering place in Southern Oregon.

One of the organization's goals is to encourage event organizers to consider accessibility from the beginning rather than treating it as an afterthought.

"Inclusive Klamath would look like having accessibility and connection at the forefront of events rather than afterthought to things," Hoggarth said.

Major Connections has secured a 4,000-square-foot building, which will include a children's play center designed for people of all abilities and serve as a gathering space for families.

Hoggarth said the facility will include areas for both quiet and active play to accommodate different sensory needs.

The organization also plans to host support groups for people living with conditions such as Parkinson's disease and ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Future plans include job-training opportunities for people with disabilities.

Major Connections hopes to open the facility by the end of the summer and is seeking volunteers and community sponsors.

For Hoggarth, the goal is to bring disabled and non-disabled residents together.

Guest