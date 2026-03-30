Pacific Northwest news: Bobcat tracking, quake prep and art innovation

Why Oregon scientists are tracking bobcats to save fishers

Scientists in Southern Oregon are tracking bobcats to understand why fishers — a small, forest-dwelling carnivore — have struggled to recover across the region. Using advanced GPS collars with high-resolution sensors, researchers hope to see how bobcats and fishers interact and use habitat. Early findings suggest predators, habitat limits and human impacts may all be slowing the species’ expansion.

How microbes could protect Pacific Northwest buildings from the Cascadia earthquake

Scientists at Portland State University are developing a ground treatment that uses microbes to strengthen soil and reduce liquefaction, a major risk during earthquakes. By binding soil particles together, the microbes could help buildings stay stable during a Cascadia Megathrust Earthquake. Researchers say the approach could offer a cheaper, less disruptive alternative to traditional seismic retrofitting.

Eugene composer explores the shape of sound in music and art

An Eugene composer is blending music and visual art to better understand how sound works. Pianist Alexander Schwarzkopf uses shapes, color and imagery to interpret musical structure, creating pieces that connect sound with visual form. His work explores how performers can “see” music, using visual associations to guide expression, storytelling and interpretation.

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