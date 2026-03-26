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The Jefferson Exchange

How a historic hatchery became a museum at the base of Mount Shasta

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:09 PM PDT
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Visitors play on the 1915 fire truck used to put out a fire that raced through the town.
Jean Nels
Visitors play on the 1915 fire truck used to put out a fire that raced through the town.

Located at the base of Mount Shasta in Northern California, the Mount Shasta Sisson Museum preserves the region’s history through hands-on exhibits and a building with its own past.

The museum is housed in a former fish hatchery built between 1905 and 1910. Community members saved the structure from demolition in 1979, recognizing its value in a region with few remaining historic buildings.

A child plays in the lava tube cave exhibit at the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum.
Jean Nels
A child plays in the lava tube cave exhibit at the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum.

“We have very few historical buildings left, and they wanted to keep that one,” said Jean Nels, the museum’s executive director.

Today, the museum operates largely with volunteers, many of them retired teachers. Nels, who spent 34 years as an educator, said the exhibits are designed to be interactive.

“People learn by playing, learn by doing," she said. "It makes it more real if they can touch it and do it."

Instead of placing artifacts behind glass, the museum invites visitors to engage directly with exhibits, including a working flume that demonstrates how logs were transported and hands-on activities that reflect the region’s fishing history.

Murals throughout the museum depict key moments in the area’s history, including the 1917 fire and the arrival of the railroad. The exhibits aim to reflect the surrounding landscape, with features such as a recreated lava tube that visitors can crawl through.

Nels said early planners wanted to “bring in the beauty of the area,” shaping a space that blends geology, history and art. Displays also explain how Mount Shasta formed and how its volcanic activity is monitored today.

Museum display featuring historical artifacts and interpretive panels about the Mount Shasta area.
Courtesy of Jean Nels
Exhibits at the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum highlight the region’s history, including early settlement, railroads and natural landscapes.

Among the museum’s notable artifacts is the top of an 1870s signal cone, once used in surveying to help establish property lines and map the California-Oregon border. The site was also associated with what has been described as the longest mirror flash ever measured, reaching 192 miles.

The structure fell during a lightning storm in 1903, but part of it remains on display. Nels said it reflects the ambition of early figures such as Justin Sisson, who recognized the mountain’s potential.

Learn more: Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum video series

Guest

Exterior of the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum building with Mount Shasta visible in the background.
Courtesy of Jean Nels
Mount Shasta Sisson Museum, housed in a former fish hatchery built in the early 1900s, sits at the base of Mount Shasta in Northern California.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay