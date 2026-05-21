Primary results put affordability at center of Oregon governor’s race

Oregon voters overwhelmingly rejected a measure this week that would have increased fuel taxes and vehicle fees to shore up the state highway fund and prevent layoffs at the Oregon Department of Transportation.

With roughly 80% of voters opposed statewide, the measure failed even in traditionally tax-friendly areas.

Bryce Dole, a politics reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting, said voters are struggling with the rising costs of housing, groceries and utilities.

“It’s impossible to justify with the price of gas being as high as it is,” Dole said, adding that international conflicts have pushed fuel prices “through the roof.”

The outcome is already shaping the November governor’s race between Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek and Republican challenger Christine Drazan, who won the Republican primary.

Democrats moved the gas tax vote to the May election instead of November, a decision Dole said was likely strategic.

“A lot of Democrats probably didn’t want to run on the same ticket as these gas tax and fee increases,” Dole said.

Drazan is expected to focus her campaign on homelessness, addiction and the economy. Kotek is expected to emphasize housing investments while tying the race to national politics.

“Drazan will be trying to keep this race very local, whereas Governor Kotek will be bringing up the president a lot,” Dole said.

Dole said the election results sent a "strong signal that affordability is on the ballot in November.”

Guest