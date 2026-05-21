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The Jefferson Exchange

Primary results put affordability at center of Oregon governor’s race

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:48 PM PDT
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File - A person pumps gas at an Arco station on Belmont Street in Portland, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. The recently passed transportation bill would raise the gas tax by 6 cents to a total of 46 cents per gallon, and increase vehicle registration, titling fees and a payroll tax that funds public transit.
Saskia Hatvany
/
OPB
File - A person pumps gas at an Arco station on Belmont Street in Portland, Ore. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. The recently passed transportation bill would raise the gas tax by 6 cents to a total of 46 cents per gallon, and increase vehicle registration, titling fees and a payroll tax that funds public transit.

Oregon voters overwhelmingly rejected a measure this week that would have increased fuel taxes and vehicle fees to shore up the state highway fund and prevent layoffs at the Oregon Department of Transportation.

With roughly 80% of voters opposed statewide, the measure failed even in traditionally tax-friendly areas.

Bryce Dole, a politics reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting, said voters are struggling with the rising costs of housing, groceries and utilities.

“It’s impossible to justify with the price of gas being as high as it is,” Dole said, adding that international conflicts have pushed fuel prices “through the roof.”

The outcome is already shaping the November governor’s race between Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek and Republican challenger Christine Drazan, who won the Republican primary.

Democrats moved the gas tax vote to the May election instead of November, a decision Dole said was likely strategic.

“A lot of Democrats probably didn’t want to run on the same ticket as these gas tax and fee increases,” Dole said.

Drazan is expected to focus her campaign on homelessness, addiction and the economy. Kotek is expected to emphasize housing investments while tying the race to national politics.

“Drazan will be trying to keep this race very local, whereas Governor Kotek will be bringing up the president a lot,” Dole said.

Dole said the election results sent a "strong signal that affordability is on the ballot in November.”

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay