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The Jefferson Exchange

How the Albina Vision Trust is reclaiming a Portland community’s future

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 20, 2026 at 1:44 PM PDT
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Artist rendering of Portland's proposed Lower Albina redevelopment project showing new housing, high-rise buildings, public spaces and transportation infrastructure illuminated at dusk.
El Dorado Architects
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Albina Vision Trust
An artist's rendering shows the proposed redevelopment of Portland's Lower Albina district through the Albina Vision project, a long-term effort aimed at reconnecting and redeveloping parts of the historically Black neighborhood.

Portland's Albina neighborhood was once the center of Black life in Oregon. Over the decades, large public projects, including the construction of Interstate 5 and the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, displaced residents and reshaped the neighborhood.

Today, the Albina Vision Trust is working on a long-term effort to reconnect and redevelop parts of the neighborhood through housing, economic development and community-focused planning.

Michael Alexander, chair of the organization's board, described the effort as a long-term investment intended to address both past displacement and future opportunities.

"We follow this continuum that says restorative justice has to follow a path of restorative economics and restorative development," Alexander said, noting that the goal is to create an environment designed to support families for decades to come.

Michael Alexander (left) is chair of the board of directors for the Albina Vision Trust. J.T. Flowers is AVT's director of government relations and communications.
Albina Vision Trust
Michael Alexander (left) is chair of the board of directors for the Albina Vision Trust. J.T. Flowers is AVT's director of government relations and communications.

For J.T. Flowers, the organization's director of government relations and communications, the work also carries personal significance. Flowers grew up in Northeast Portland, attended Yale and Oxford and later returned to work in the community.

He envisions a community where residents are no longer sidelined by urban planning.

"What we are trying to do at scale is not just rebuild the neighborhood that used to exist here 60 or 70 years ago," Flowers said. "But to build a world-class neighborhood that repositions community in the driver’s seat and dictating their own future."

Hillary Larson, a co-founder of the community group, All Together Now in Ashland, Oregon.
Ashland Together
Hillary Larson, a co-founder of the community group, All Together Now in Ashland, Oregon.

The project has drawn attention from outside Portland as communities look for ways to address issues such as housing and healthcare.

Hillary Larson, a leader of the Ashland-based group All Together Now, recently organized a tour of the Albina neighborhoods for southern Oregonians.

"When I heard what I call radical dreaming, something that could take an intractable problem and change it through surprising collaborations and really forward thinking, I thought this applies to everything," Larson said.

On May 29 at 3 p.m., the Albina Vision Trust leaders will join Larson in facilitating a free community gathering at Southern Oregon University titled "Choosing Imagination." The gathering aims to prove that "collective envisioning" can happen anywhere, sparking the same "contagious" inspiration that is currently redeveloping a community in the heart of Portland.

Guests

Event

  • On May 29, Michael Alexander and J.T. Flowers of the Albina Vision Trust will join Hillary Larson for Choosing Imagination, a free community gathering at SOU's Meese Auditorium, 555 Indiana St. in Ashland. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Registration is free. More information and registration details are available through All Together Now.
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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay