Cave Junction wants to be more than a stop on the way to the Oregon Caves

For decades, Cave Junction has been known as the last stop before the Oregon Caves. Now, local leaders say the city is becoming a destination in its own right.

The Illinois Valley community of just over 2,000 residents is investing in tourism, recreation and local amenities while trying to preserve the small-town atmosphere residents value. At the same time, city leaders are navigating challenges that include wildfire preparedness and long-term economic growth.

Located in southwestern Oregon at the intersection of Redwood Highway (U.S. Highway 199) and Caves Highway (Oregon Highway 46), Cave Junction serves as the final full-service stop for food, lodging and fuel before the 20-mile drive to the Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve.

Mayor Jesse Dugas, a local business owner and father of four who has served for about a year and a half, described Cave Junction as "that classic small town that we're trying to modernize."

The Oregon Caves remain one of the area's primary attractions, drawing visitors for cave tours, hiking and dark-sky viewing opportunities. Dugas said the surrounding Illinois Valley also offers other attractions, including Taylor's Sausage and fishing at Lake Selmac.

The city is also becoming a center for local arts and community events.

"We have a lot of local, incredibly talented artists," Dugas said, pointing to local murals and a Friday farmers market that draws visitors throughout the summer.

City leaders have also invested in parks and recreation, including splash pads and pickleball courts.

Still, wildfires remain a major concern, particularly because of the Illinois Valley's isolation.

"Fires are what scare me the most about where we live," Dugas said, emphasizing the city's focus on emergency preparedness.

The city is also working to strengthen local tourism infrastructure. Dugas said Cave Junction recently bid on a foreclosed hotel property to expand lodging options for visitors.

Despite those challenges, Dugas said his motivation remains rooted in community pride.

Guest

Jesse Dugas, mayor, Cave Junction, Oregon