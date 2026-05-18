Oregon news roundup: Lakeview finances, Eugene housing and Oregon apple history

This week’s regional roundup takes us across Oregon — from a Southern Oregon town facing financial strain, to a mobile home park fighting for stability, to volunteers preserving the state’s agricultural history one apple at a time.

A small Oregon town faces financial peril. Can residents save Lakeview?

Lakeview, a former timber town in Southern Oregon with about 2,400 residents, is facing a severe financial crisis after years of economic decline, failed development efforts and mounting debt. Local officials say millions of dollars in obligations now threaten the town’s ability to maintain basic services. Residents and volunteers have begun stepping in with fundraising and community efforts as officials seek ways to stabilize the town and avoid insolvency.

Residents of West Eugene mobile home park are banding together to buy their own community

Residents at Lakewood Vista Mobile Home Park in west Eugene are working to purchase their community after the retirement park was put up for sale by its out-of-state owners. More than 200 residents have organized to create a resident-owned cooperative, aiming to preserve affordability and community stability. Supporters say Oregon laws adopted in 2021 give residents a better chance to compete with corporate buyers, while nonprofit partners are helping residents navigate financing and the purchase process.

For Central Oregon apple tree detectives, juicy cases hide in plain sight

Volunteers and researchers in Central Oregon are racing to preserve century-old apple trees planted during the region’s homesteading era. A community group called the Heritage Apple Corps is documenting historic orchards and collecting DNA samples that are being analyzed by researchers at Washington State University to identify rare or forgotten varieties. Organizers say many of the aging trees are nearing the end of their lifespan, creating urgency to preserve both the trees and a piece of regional history.