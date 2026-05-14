How fun community events are helping Klamath County kids cope with childhood trauma

Research over the past several decades has found that traumatic childhood experiences can have lasting impacts on mental and physical health. Now, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health is using free community events to help build resilience among young people in Klamath County.

The organization’s prevention program focuses on increasing what experts call “protective childhood experiences,” or positive relationships and environments that can help counteract adversity.

Events include roller skating nights, swim events and other substance-free activities for children and teens.

Mackenzie Folsom, prevention and outreach coordinator with Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, said adverse childhood experiences, often called ACEs, can include violence, neglect, unstable housing, substance use in the home and family separation.

Research has linked those experiences to higher risks of mental illness, substance use and chronic disease later in life.

“These adverse childhood experiences have these really long-term effects, not just on substance use later on in life, but also things like mental health diagnoses and even impacting your physical health later in life,” Folsom said.

Folsom said protective experiences can include supportive adults, friendships, healthy activities and a sense of belonging.

“The cool thing about protective childhood experiences is that those events, even though those little things, can make resilience,” she said.

The events are open to all young people, though organizers aim to reach children who may already face challenges at home or school.

Folsom said the program is especially important in rural communities, where transportation, cost and limited access to activities can create barriers for families.

Guest

MacKenzie Folsom, prevention and outreach coordinator, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health

Events