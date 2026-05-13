© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Jefferson Exchange

How to spot harmful algae blooms in Oregon lakes and rivers

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:24 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Green harmful algae bloom floating on the surface of the Willamette River near Portland in August 2023.
Kale Clausen
/
Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
A harmful algae bloom spreads across the Willamette River in August 2023 near Portland. Some cyanobacteria blooms can produce toxins harmful to people and pets.

As temperatures rise across Oregon, state officials are monitoring lakes and reservoirs for cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae blooms. The blooms can pose serious health risks to people and pets during the summer recreation season.

Gabriela Goldfarb, environmental public health section manager with the Oregon Health Authority, said cyanobacteria occur naturally in the environment, but some varieties produce dangerous toxins.

Goldfarb said harmful blooms tend to thrive in warm, shallow water, especially during years like 2026 with low snowpack. Upper Klamath Lake has experienced toxic blooms nearly every year over the past decade.

She advised people to avoid water that looks thick, sludgy or otherwise unsafe for recreation.

Exposure to harmful algae blooms can cause symptoms ranging from gastrointestinal illness to neurological problems and liver damage.

Goldfarb said children and pets face the greatest risk. Dogs are especially vulnerable because they may ingest toxins while licking water, rocks or their fur after swimming.

"We sadly can see within sometimes minutes to hours that pets pass away from exposure," she said.

The state health authority and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality monitor 60 popular recreation sites. Goldfarb said advisories are intended to inform the public about potential risks rather than formally close waterways.

Her advice to swimmers and boaters: "If in doubt, stay out."

Guest

  • Gabriela Goldfarb, environmental public health section manager, Oregon Health Authority
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Jefferson ExchangeAppfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production experience.
See stories by Natalie Golay