How to spot harmful algae blooms in Oregon lakes and rivers

As temperatures rise across Oregon, state officials are monitoring lakes and reservoirs for cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae blooms. The blooms can pose serious health risks to people and pets during the summer recreation season.

Gabriela Goldfarb, environmental public health section manager with the Oregon Health Authority, said cyanobacteria occur naturally in the environment, but some varieties produce dangerous toxins.

Goldfarb said harmful blooms tend to thrive in warm, shallow water, especially during years like 2026 with low snowpack. Upper Klamath Lake has experienced toxic blooms nearly every year over the past decade.

She advised people to avoid water that looks thick, sludgy or otherwise unsafe for recreation.

Exposure to harmful algae blooms can cause symptoms ranging from gastrointestinal illness to neurological problems and liver damage.

Goldfarb said children and pets face the greatest risk. Dogs are especially vulnerable because they may ingest toxins while licking water, rocks or their fur after swimming.

"We sadly can see within sometimes minutes to hours that pets pass away from exposure," she said.

The state health authority and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality monitor 60 popular recreation sites. Goldfarb said advisories are intended to inform the public about potential risks rather than formally close waterways.

Her advice to swimmers and boaters: "If in doubt, stay out."

Guest