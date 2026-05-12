What Southern Oregon book experts recommend kids read this summer

Summer is approaching, and with it comes the risk of the “summer reading slide," the documented loss of reading skills when children stop reading during school break.

Kristin Anderson, Ashland branch manager for Jackson County Library Services; Sami Pierson, director of the Coos Bay Public Library; and Megan Isser, owner of Bloomsbury Books in Ashland, joined the Jefferson Exchange to share recommendations for children, teens and young adults, along with strategies to help young readers find the “hook book” that turns reading into a lifelong habit.

Picture books and graphic novels for younger readers

"Don’t Trust Fish" by Neil Sharpson

Anderson, Ashland branch manager for Jackson County Library Services, recommended this humorous picture book for young readers.

“It starts almost as a nonfiction book,” Anderson said. “But then it gets to fish. It says, ‘This is a fish. Don’t trust fish.’”

She said the repeated phrase helps early readers recognize words and participate in reading aloud.

"The Book with No Pictures" by B.J. Novak

Anderson also recommended Novak’s popular read-aloud book, which requires adults to say increasingly ridiculous phrases and sound effects.

“The whole gimmick in this is that essentially a child and the book are conspiring against the adult who’s reading to make them say very, very silly things,” Anderson said.

Guests said the book works especially well when adults fully commit to the performance.

"Big Nate" series by Lincoln Peirce

Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green said the humorous graphic novel-style series helped turn one of his sons into an enthusiastic reader.

“It teaches vocabulary,” Green said, "and it also teaches life lessons.”

"Captain Underpants" series by Dav Pilkey

Anderson said humorous books, including the wildly popular Captain Underpants series, can play an important role in helping reluctant readers enjoy books.

“Potty humor sells and it’s funny,” Anderson said. “It’s fun to get kids to giggle with those things.”

She said children often gravitate toward books adults may overlook, but those books can become an important gateway into reading.

Middle grade books that tackle big emotions and adventures

"The List of Things That Will Not Change" by Rebecca Stead

Isser recommended this novel for readers ages 8 to 12. The story follows a girl coping with her parents’ divorce and her father’s upcoming marriage.

“It’s a wonderful journey into just resilience,” Isser said. “Things are still changing out of her control.”

Isser said the book helps children understand that while life changes, some constants — including love and family support — remain.

"Snoop" by Gordon Korman

Pierson described the novel as “a modern-day middle school take on Rear Window.”

The story centers on a boy recovering from an accident who begins investigating his neighborhood through drones and surveillance cameras.

“I really like the way it teaches that lesson of, yeah, you can learn all these things, but what are the consequences?” Pierson said.

"One Balloon: Silent Attack on the American Homeland" by K.C. Winters

Green recommended this nonfiction book about the World War II balloon bombs that reached the American West Coast, including the only such attack to kill civilians in the continental United States, near Bly, Oregon.

“This story is so beautifully told,” Green said. “I do think that is something that should be in every library, every school, every bookstore.”

Teen books with dystopias, drama and hope

"Sunrise on the Reaping" by Suzanne Collins

Anderson said the latest Hunger Games prequel has become especially popular as anticipation builds for the upcoming film adaptation.

"You can always tell when the movie's coming out," Pierson said, "because the books go out again like crazy, which is fabulous."

"Postscript" by Cory McCarthy

Pierson recommended the young adult novel for older teens looking for a more emotional, character-driven story set in a post-apocalyptic world.

“Even though it’s sort of a desperate world, there’s just a certain amount of lightness and joy to one of the main characters,” Pierson said. "It's almost astounding how he can be in the world he lives in."

Guests

Kristin Anderson , Ashland branch manager, Jackson County Library Services

, Ashland branch manager, Jackson County Library Services Sami Pierson , director, Coos Bay Public Library

, director, Coos Bay Public Library Megan Isser, owner, Bloomsbury Books